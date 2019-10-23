Kapsch to Provide New Advanced Traffic Management System for Georgia DOT

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) has been selected by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to design and implement a statewide Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). The new ATMS will serve as the foundation for the state’s intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications, and replace the existing NaviGAtor system that has been in place since 1996.

GDOT will use the Kapsch ATMS to monitor all state and interstate roadways and arterials within Georgia. Its traffic software features offer comprehensive road supervision, data analytics, and metrics and reporting that can meet the management requirements for complex modern road setups such as reversible and managed lanes. The new ATMS will be built upon Kapsch’s next-generation DYNAC® platform and will integrate data from other transportation networks, roadside equipment, floating car data, connected vehicle equipment, and traditional traffic detectors. The Kapsch ATMS will make this data available to third parties and GDOT’s traveller information website via an open API. Kapsch will also implement advanced algorithms to facilitate congestion management throughout the network. These extensive capabilities will allow GDOT to streamline decision paths and improve incident response times, while the additional data will optimize strategies for road asset management and infrastructure investment.

Kapsch is a leading provider of ITS applications with solutions that address multiple traffic management areas including corridor management, connected vehicles, and mobility-on-demand. “GDOT has been a national pioneer in using intelligent systems to manage its roadways, and we look forward to developing its new ATMS as it integrates new methods into its traffic and infrastructure management strategies,” said Chris Murray, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America.

The initial contract duration is 24 months for design and implementation of the ATMS, with additional options for ongoing maintenance. Kapsch will manage the project locally from its office in Duluth, Georgia.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom with headquarters in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom‘s about 5,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 738 million in fiscal year 2018/19.

