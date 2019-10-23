Lavu Partners With Omnivore to Bring Technology to Restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lavu, a leading mobile point-of-sale (POS) system for restaurants and bars, today announced the opening of its platform to help their clients stay agile relative to accessing and leveraging third party restaurant technology by partnering with Omnivore, a universal POS connection for third-party restaurant apps. This partnership encourages restaurant operators to develop differentiated customer experiences and further streamline operations with their Lavu POS while taking advantage of Omnivore’s ecosystem of back of house, front of house and outside of house third-party solutions.

Technology is becoming more and more crucial to restaurant success. According to a report from the National Restaurant Association, four out of five restaurateurs said technology helps increase sales. However, a third of owners found their operations to be lagging when it came to technology.

“We want to provide restaurant operators access to all the technology they need in one place,” said Lavu CEO, Saleem S. Khatri. “This partnership makes it possible for our customers to access what they need to help them better serve their customers.”

Omnivore connects to more than 200 applications to enable restaurant operators in third-party delivery, analytics, digital menus, guest engagement, online ordering and more. Key apps include OpenTable, MarketMan, Yumpingo, Thanx and Harri.

“Consumers today are expecting technology to be incorporated into their experience,” said Mike Wior, CEO of Omnivore. “Our collaboration with Lavu helps their customers easily navigate the rapidly advancing technology landscape needed to meet those expectations.”

Restaurant operators can access and deploy the Omnivore Marketplace of apps through the Lavu POS. To learn more about the Lavu partnership with Omnivore, please visit lavu.com/integrations.

About Lavu:

Lavu is the world’s leading mobile point-of-sale and payment processing system for restaurants and bars. Used in food service establishments in more than 90 countries, Lavu is a full-featured iPad-based POS system. Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in features and functionalities. Offering flexible payment-processing solutions, an intuitive interface, and a proprietary business management suite, Lavu’s restaurant management platform is ideal for all food and drink establishments.

About Omnivore:

Omnivore empowers restaurant brands to digitize their guest and operational experience in a meaningful and sustainable way. We deliver an end-to-end suite of solutions built on data and insights that help optimize the essential elements of the digital restaurant experience; online ordering, pay at table, third-party delivery, kiosk/digital menu, reservations, loyalty, inventory, labor and analytics. All of these solutions completely integrate into the restaurant POS system for operational efficiency, future agility and leveraging of data. For more information, visit Omnivore.io.