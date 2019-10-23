Echosens Supports October 2019 Liver Cancer Awareness Month: Cites Importance of Early Detection of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, joins the American Liver Foundation, in observance of Liver Cancer Awareness Month, urging increased awareness of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe form called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is projected to become the leading cause for liver transplants by the year 2020. Reversible if caught in the early stages and accompanied by lifestyle changes, NAFLD is an asymptomatic disease that affects millions of Americans and can lead to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Moreover, in a recent retrospective population based study, in addition to elevated risk of HCC, NAFLD patients experienced increased risk across all types of cancers, including stomach, pancreas, and lung cancers.

“While we advocate for liver patients with all liver diseases, NASH and NAFLD are a growing area of concern for us,” said Thomas F. Nealon III, CEO, American Liver Foundation. “Between 30 and 40% of Americans are living with this potentially deadly liver disease with no detectable symptoms, highlighting the need to empower people to understand their risk and take steps to keep their liver healthy.”

“The good news is that early detection of NAFLD can help to prevent more serious conditions,” says Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America. “NAFLD is one of the most common causes of liver disease in the U.S., concurrent with accelerating rates of obesity and diabetes, and yet a lack of awareness regarding symptoms and risk factors continues to fuel this silent epidemic. An assessment with FibroScan, technology that quickly and non-invasively measures liver fat, can detect NAFLD in its earliest stages—and potentially prevent the eventual development of liver cancer.”

A painless five-minute examination, FibroScan quickly provides a quantitative assessment of liver stiffness and fat at the point of care. With over 2,500 peer-reviewed research publications, this technology is the most widely studied tool for point-of-care liver assessment. FibroScan is recognized worldwide as the reference for non-invasive liver diagnosis supported with more than 2,000 medical publications and 40 guideline recommendations.

About Echosens

Echosens, the developer of FibroScan, is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases. FibroScan is supported by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and examinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many insurance plans. https://echosens.us/technology/