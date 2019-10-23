Employee Navigator and Sun Life Announce Partnership

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employee Navigator, one of the nation’s leading benefits and HR solutions for brokers, has announced a partnership with Sun Life. The partnership will increase opportunities for small and medium sized business owners to offer their employees Sun Life insurance plans and help simplify the enrollment process for employees.

This integration will allow small businesses, with as few as two employees, to access these quality employee benefits in a modern self-service environment. Sun Life’s broad suite of benefits will be available on the Employee Navigator platform, including life, disability, dental, vision, critical illness, cancer and accident coverages. These coverages complement today’s health plans and give employees the opportunity to increase their financial protection against out-of-pocket costs.

“Sun Life is committed to simplifying the benefit administration experience for our brokers, employers and members,” said Joi Tillman, vice president of Voluntary Benefits at Sun Life Financial U.S. “By partnering with technology platforms like Employee Navigator, we can make sure the experience fits with the needs of different employers. An easy enrollment experience also helps ensure that people select the right benefits for themselves and their families to fill the insurance coverage gaps that many people in the U.S. face.”

The integration will also significantly reduce broker support that has typically been required when offering more comprehensive benefits. In addition to Sun Life products be connected via the Employee Navigator data exchange, the company will be one of the first carriers to configure the EDI file in Employee Navigator on behalf of brokers.

“Our goal is to make insurance more accessible to employees across the country and we believe Sun Life is an important piece of that strategy moving forward,” said Employee Navigator CEO, George Reese. “We look forward to building on the momentum we’ve already built and developing a long-term partnership.”

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is one of the fastest growing SaaS-based benefits and HR platforms in the United States. The platform provides brokers and their clients with a single place to manage everything from new hire onboarding and online enrollments to ACA Reporting and time off tracking. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,025 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life’s broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.