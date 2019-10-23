The Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes New Russian Partner R.I.M Communications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, welcomes R.I.M. Communications Agency (R.I.M.) in Moscow, Russia, as its newest partner. R.I.M. presented and was voted into the partnership during EMEA’s recent Regional Meeting in Sardinia.

“As well as adding a critical geographic presence across Russia, R.I.M.’s expertise, strong client base, and national reputation greatly enhance Worldcom’s global partnership,” said Todor Ianev, Managing Partner of Sofia, Bulgaria-based Janev & Janev PR and Worldcom’s EMEA Region Chair. “Worldcom’s wide-reaching influence today is built upon sharing and collaborations between more than 85 Worldcom global agency partners, and we’re pleased to welcome R.I.M. as our newest partner.”

Established in 1993 R.I.M. is one of the longest-standing and largest agencies in Russia, offering innovative services in public affairs, corporate, marketing, and digital communications. With more than 100 professionals, R.I.M. has developed and implemented more than 1,000 campaigns for Russian and multinational companies, with many having been honored with national and global professional awards. R.I.M. is the founder of the Silver Archer national PR award and one of the founders of the Association of Communications Agencies of Russia.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of R.I.M. Igor Pisarsky says, “We are glad to join one of the most well-established and dynamically growing communities of strong independent communicators from all over the world. We share the values and energy of entrepreneurship that enable us to provide our clients with the most relevant communications services in Europe, Asia, and Americas as well as support Worldcom’s clients in Russia and CIS.”

The addition of R.I.M. Communications Agency to Worldcom further expands the partnership’s portfolio and global footprint. Worldcom continues its rigorous partner recruitment and vetting process that ensures the compatibility of the agency joining the partnership and their ability to meet the high professional standards of trust and collaboration that has defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As Worldcom’s newest partner, R.I.M. joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, leverage the partnership to meet expanding client needs, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to a client or prospect’s local, regional and global needs.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom) is the world’s leading partnership of independently operated public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$288 million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, Worldcom was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. www.worldcomgroup.com Connect with Worldcom on Facebook and LinkedIn. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.