Air Charter Technology Platform Tuvoli Announces Partnership With Air Charter Guide

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuvoli, an open technology platform that enables charter aircraft brokers and operators to seamlessly buy or sell flights, today announced a partnership with the Aviation Week Network’s Air Charter Guide, one of the industry’s most trusted sources of private business aviation market intelligence. The partnership will fully integrate Tuvoli and Air Charter Guide, enhancing the charter market intelligence available to Tuvoli users and providing Air Charter Guide users with access to the Tuvoli platform.

Through Tuvoli’s user-friendly platform, charter brokers and operators can seamlessly make aircraft available to the market, source aircraft, provide quotes, confirm and amend trips, arrange support services and facilitate real-time payments between all parties.

Although Air Charter Guide users currently can send an email request to an operator or broker, they are relying on the exchange of multiple emails outside of the platform to purchase a trip. This can result in slow responses and outdated quotes. Under this arrangement, they will have access to dynamic retail pricing on the Tuvoli platform, with seamless connectivity to booking and payment processing, in addition to the up-to-date intelligence and comprehensive directory of aircraft charter operators and brokers for which the Air Charter Guide is known.

Frank Craven, managing director, Business Aviation, the publisher of the Air Charter Guide, and Greg Johnson, president of Tuvoli, made the announcement at the 2019 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

“ The Air Charter Guide has been the industry’s leading source of data on charter operations for decades. This partnership will enrich the Tuvoli experience through the availability of the Air Charter Guide’s industry-leading market intelligence while also enabling the Air Charter Guide’s loyal users to benefit from the real-time availability of information and the access to real-time transaction capabilities afforded through Tuvoli,” said Johnson.

Added Craven, “Air Charter Guide is a globally recognized brand in the air charter community. We are excited to partner with Tuvoli to expand our digital capabilities as we move to 2020.”

Tuvoli combines technology, modern methods of payment processing and charter industry intelligence on a single, user-friendly platform. There is no fee for qualified brokers or operators to join, meaning they can be on the platform within minutes, from a desktop computer or smartphone. All fees are based upon successfully completed transactions, and guaranteed payments through FDIC-insured transactions remove financial risk.

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is an open technology platform for the private aviation industry that connects brokers and operators of charter aircraft, enhancing relationships, improving efficiency and facilitating transactions with instant guaranteed payments for flight services. Tuvoli, which combines the Italian words “tu voli,” or “you fly,” was incubated by Directional Aviation as an industry-wide solution to long-standing inefficiency and payment challenges. For more information, visit www.tuvoli.com.

About Aviation Week Network

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Air Charter Guide

The Air Charter Guide provides worldwide, on-demand air charter resources of more than 2,500 operators and 15,000 aircraft. We offer a comprehensive website and print directory including specialty sections for operators, brokers, airports, air ambulance, air cargo, and a worldwide trip builder. Our Executive Traveler Edition is a handy portable supplement distributed to a larger retail market.