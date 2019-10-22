Granite Awarded $15 Million Airfield Improvement Project in North Carolina

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that GWWH, the joint venture team comprised of Granite, Webcor Construction LP, Weeks Marine, Inc., and Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. has been awarded a $15 million design build contract by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for the Recapitalize Airfield Pavements and Airfield Lighting Project in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Granite’s scope of work includes pavement rehabilitation; lighting and signage, supporting various taxiways and aprons, construction of an electrical duct bank and reconstruction of the existing concrete helipad.

Construction phasing with airfield closures will be integrated into the design as the airfield will continue to operate search and recovery launch and recovery missions for the USCG as well as serving as a regional airport for private and commercial aviation.

Design is underway with construction scheduled to begin in summer 2020 and be complete in summer 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.