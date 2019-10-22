Tecnológico de Monterrey Joins InStride’s University Network, Expanding Company’s Global Footprint Into Latin America

MONTERREY, Mexico & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnológico de Monterrey, ranked the #1 private university in Mexico for five consecutive years by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), has joined InStride as a global university partner, expanding the reach of InStride’s university network into Latin America.

This new partnership provides employers the ability to upskill and reskill their employees by offering high-quality degree programs in Spanish to their employees in the United States and around the world. According to a Cervantes Institute report, more than 572 million people speak Spanish worldwide, of which 477 million people are native speakers.

"A partnership with InStride will allow us to expand the scope of our mission to reach United States-based and global Spanish-speaking learners and provide them with opportunities to grow and transform their lives,” said David Garza, Rector of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Tecnológico de Monterrey’s online academic offerings include both graduate and continuing education programs in fields such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, sustainability, entrepreneurship, project management, sales, leadership, management, quality & productivity and educational innovation, among many others. Tecnológico de Monterrey ranked #40 in the world according to the World University’s Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 and #2 in Latin America.

“At InStride, we recognize the importance of partnering with the world’s highest-quality universities in their respective geographic regions in order to serve our global corporate partners,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “We welcome Rector Garza, and the faculty and staff of Tec de Monterrey to our InStride university network and look forward to working with them to offer career-boosting, life-changing opportunities for even more global learners, especially those whose choose to learn in Spanish.”

The social and economic benefits of higher education are well-documented and include higher earnings, increased social mobility and greater civic participation. Further, organizations around the world are pointing to the development of human capital as their number one priority for growth and competitiveness. Forward-looking CEOs are publicly acknowledging this issue. Earlier this year, more than 180 CEOs from major U.S. corporations, through the Business Roundtable, redefined the role of a corporation. In their announcement, they outlined five commitments to their key stakeholders, which included “investing in our employees” through additional education and training. By investing in educational programs, companies signal that they not only recognize and value their employees today, but also care about their future growth.

Tecnológico de Monterrey joins InStride’s growing network of global universities that includes Arizona State University (ASU), U.S. News and World Report’s most innovative university for five consecutive years, and University of New South Wales-Sydney.

ABOUT INSTRIDE

InStride is a global learning services enterprise reinventing the education of today’s workforce, by working with employers to provide opportunities for their employees to earn degrees and credentials from the highest-quality universities and colleges. Founded as a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU), U.S. News and World Report’s most innovative university, and The Rise Fund, a global impact investing fund managed by TPG, InStride is a public benefit company that aims to become the indispensable human capital partner of organizations, helping them unlock the full potential of the university ecosystem and provide meaningful, life-changing impacts for their employees. For more information, please visit www.instride.com.

ABOUT TECNOLÓGICO DE MONTERREY

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit university founded in 1943 with a vision to educate leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit and humanistic outlook. Tec de Monterrey has campuses in 26 cities in Mexico and an enrollment of more than 65,000 undergraduate and graduate degree students, and almost 7,000 professors; also, it has more than 27,000 high school students and more than 2,500 professors. The Institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to QS World University Rankings (2020), Tec de Monterrey ranks #158 and, in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2020), ranks as #1 private university in Mexico and 40th in the world. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2019), Tec de Monterrey ranked as #1 in Mexico and 5th in Latin America. It is the only university outside the US in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship (2019) of Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, holding the 10th position in undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. It is the #1 institution within the Education Sector in the “MERCO Empresas Ranking” which measures corporate reputation in Mexico.