Eldermark Teams Up With CliftonLarsonAllen

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldermark Software announced Tuesday a collaboration with the professional services firm CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) that will allow Eldermark clients to increase efficiencies and alleviate billing pain points thanks to CLA’s outsourced billing services, robust data and technology utilizations.

“With the expertise of CLA at the table alongside Eldermark, we’re able to bring an unmatchable level of expertise to our clients,” said Eldermark CEO Craig Patnode.

Under the new collaboration, Eldermark clients will be able to outsource billing functions to CLA on a per resident, per month fee and empower CLA’s professionals to identify opportunities for improved profitability.

“In senior living, billing is a massive pain point,” said CLA Principal and Senior Living Leader Cory Rutledge. “Poor billing practices result in poor outcomes for senior living communities and, here at CLA, we know what we’re doing and we do a lot of it. We’re excited to bring our decades of experience to Eldermark.”

CLA’s mission with Eldermark customers won’t solely focus on standard billing practices; the firm will also provide a knowledgeable, outside perspective to clients so that they can better compete in the senior living space by finding previously unseen opportunities to improve financial performance, cost structures and staffing management.

“Our collaboration with CLA allows our clients to fully utilize our software to its fullest capacity and provide key insights into business operations that will booster profit margins in ways previously only dreamed about,” said Patnode.

About CLA: CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,100 people, 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About Eldermark Software: Since we opened our doors in 1992, Eldermark's mission has been to learn all we can about healthcare technology and translate that into the best products for our customers. Beyond software, we provide consulting, health IT services, hosting and world-class support. A true EHR-driven software platform designed for senior care, Eldermark delivers healthcare technology solutions designed specifically for elderly care and senior living communities—utilizing residents' Electronic Health Records to create a data flow that results in improved care, actionable analytics, increased efficiency and reduced healthcare costs.

To learn more about Eldermark and its integration with CLA, please contact Patrick Gavin at pgavin@eldermark.com or 952-931-9660