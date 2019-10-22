Celero Commerce Becomes Preferred Payments Partner of Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celero Commerce (“Celero”), a vertically-focused, integrated commerce solutions provider, is now the preferred payments partner of the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans. The Nashville startup will provide payment processing services to the Titans via its ongoing merchant processing relationship with the official bank of the Titans, Pinnacle Financial Partners, also based in Nashville, TN.

Launched in December 2018, fast-growing Celero is now the 16th largest non-bank processor in the country, through its acquisitions of Brentwood-based Elmhurst Financial, UMS Banking of Los Angeles, and Tandem Innovative Payment Solutions, based in Greenville, South Carolina. Pinnacle, an exclusive sponsor of the Titans, is Nashville’s largest bank and number three bank in the state of Tennessee by market share. Celero Commerce, through their acquisition of Elmhurst Financial, has provided merchant processing services for Pinnacle for over a decade.

“Like the Titans, we chose Nashville to be our home,” stated Celero Commerce founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Jones. “We are committed to being involved in our hometown community as a good corporate citizen. The Tennessee Titans are already a part of the fabric of Nashville and have set an example of how to do meaningful work in the city we call home. A major part of our partnership will be focused on working with the Titans on initiatives that benefit the people of Nashville. Given our existing relationship with Pinnacle, a bank that’s really driven a lot of economic development and opportunity in the area, this makes perfect sense.”

“The Tennessee Titans are honored to partner with Celero Commerce,” stated Ralph Ockenfels, VP of Corporate Partnerships, “We look forward to working with them to make a meaningful impact in the Nashville community.”

About Celero Commerce

Based in Nashville, Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider powered by leading edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence, all moving at the speed of modern business. Celero offers payment processing services, business management software, and data intelligence to small and medium-sized businesses, empowering them to drive growth and profitability.

About the Tennessee Titans

The National Football League’s Tennessee Titans enter their second season under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel in 2019. General manager Jon Robinson is in his fourth year with the club, having constructed three consecutive winning seasons from 2016 through 2018.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has committed resources to make the Titans a perennial contender on the field and to establish the Titans as a leader off the gridiron. The franchise celebrated its 20th season as the Titans and unveiled all-new uniforms in 2018. The Titans also launched “We Stand For,” an organizational initiative to support causes and charities that are important to its players, coaches and front office members. Strunk’s efforts helped bring the NFL Draft to Nashville in April 2019, and the event set records with more than 600,000 fans in attendance and more than 45 million television viewers.

Originally founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960, the club moved to Tennessee in 1997 and changed its name to the Titans in 1999, the same year its new home, Nissan Stadium, opened in downtown Nashville on the east bank of the Cumberland River. Since then, the Titans have become a fixture in the community and provided national visibility to Tennessee and the city of Nashville.

