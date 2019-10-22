Cushman & Wakefield to Oversee Leasing of Duke Realty’s 2.9 MSF Triangle Industrial Portfolio

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has been selected by Duke Realty to oversee leasing efforts for its 2.9 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Triangle region. Larry Lakins, Hunter Willard and Andrew Young of Cushman & Wakefield’s Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, office will lease the 25-building portfolio, which is currently more than 98% leased.

“Duke Realty’s properties are among the highest quality and best located developments in the Triangle region,” said Battista Orcino, Vice President of Leasing and Development with Duke Realty. “I’m confident that with Cushman & Wakefield’s local expertise and national reach, we will continue to grow and be successful in the Raleigh-Durham region.”

The properties in the portfolio include:

Walnut Creek, five buildings totaling 527,246 square feet

Greenfield North, seven buildings totaling 739,947 square feet with land to support another 302,375 square feet

Woodlake Center, seven buildings totaling 812,199 square feet

Perimeter Park, three buildings totaling 358,036 square feet

CenterPoint, two buildings totaling 555,418 square feet

“We are honored to have been selected by Duke Realty to oversee this significant portfolio,” Lakins said. “The Triangle region’s success has been driven by robust organic growth and increasing interest from out-of-market companies for their corporate expansions and/or relocations.”

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 158 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500. The company maintains a Baa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service and a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.