Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019

Reported Diluted EPS of $0.36, Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.38 (excludes merger expense)

11.6% Annualized Loan Growth / 46.2% Annualized Core Deposit Growth

Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--()--Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant Bancorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank (“Reliant” or the “Bank”), reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding merger-related expense, the Company reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 (non-GAAP).

DeVan Ard, Jr., Reliant Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO stated, "I am pleased to report another successful quarter for our Company. We delivered double-digit annualized loan growth, all organic, and strong growth in deposits, particularly relationship deposits in checking, savings, and money-market accounts. The Nashville economy remains robust, driven by job growth and new construction. Loan production by our outstanding team of bankers stayed strong throughout the quarter, and we are beginning the fourth quarter with a healthy pipeline of new business."

Ard continued, "We also announced an agreement to acquire Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. of Cheatham County, a partnership that we believe will support our Company's strategic goals and improve our value proposition to a range of stakeholders. We will add scale to our franchise, increase core deposits, strengthen financial performance, expand our physical locations and add a great team of bankers - all of which will benefit our customers in the growing Middle Tennessee markets that we serve."

Quarterly Highlights

Consistent Double-Digit Organic Balance Sheet Growth Supplemented by Strategic Acquisition

Loans-held-for-investment increased by $38.0 million, or 11.6 percent, annualized, linked-quarter and $156.6 million, or 13.1 percent, year-over-year. Core deposits increased by $138.2 million, or 46.2 percent annualized, compared with the second quarter of 2019 and increased by $251.5 million, or 23.2 percent, compared with the third quarter of 2018. Ard continued, "We are particularly proud of the results generated in our newest markets, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro, where, on a combined basis, loans-held-for-investment and deposits were up 14.0 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively, over the second quarter 2019."

On September 16, 2019, the Company announced a definitive agreement to acquire the parent company of Community Bank and Trust ("CBT") headquartered in Ashland City, Tennessee. CBT reported total assets of $257.0 million, loans-held-for-investment of $169.9 million and deposits of $212.2 million as of September 30, 2019.

Sustainable Organic Loan Production

Third quarter of 2019 loan production totaled $155.7 million at a 5.03 percent weighted average rate ("WAR"), up 3.7 percent to the linked quarter. Production was spread across all of our key lines including, commercial real estate loans of $44.5 million, commercial and industrial loans of $22.4 million, construction and land development loans of $54.1 million, and consumer loans of $34.7 million.

Ard continued, "Our bankers continue to deliver diversified organic loan production. The strength of the relationships our bankers have built is one of the core strengths of our franchise."

Focus on Improving Net Interest Margin Through Asset Mix Optimization and Pricing Discipline

Net interest margin declined 6 basis points from the linked-quarter to 3.51 percent. The primary driver of the decline was a 3 basis points increase in retail CDs due in part to intense competition for customer deposits within the Middle Tennessee market. Interest rate cuts announced in July and September of 2019 have provided some rate relief for the wholesale deposit portfolio as weighted average cost declined 20 basis-points from the linked quarter. The impact was also felt on the asset side, where 42.9 percent of loans-held-for-investment and 17.0 percent of the bonds carry a variable rate, resulting in a four basis points linked-quarter decline in the yield on earning assets.

Ard continued, "Our efforts to improve asset mix have increased loans-held-for-investment to 78.6 percent of average earnings assets at September 30, 2019 from 76.1 percent at September 30, 2018. This transition has not moved rapidly enough to outpace a rising cost of funds, resulting in margin compression the past few quarters. We are evaluating several options to improve asset mix and net interest margin, including reducing our bond portfolio to fund loan growth and decrease current wholesale funding levels."

Asset Quality Remains a Hallmark of the Franchise

Credit quality remains strong, as non-performing loans accounted for 0.33 percent of total loans and non-performing assets accounted for 0.35 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019. Additionally, loans greater than 30 days past due (excluding 90+ days still accruing) as a percentage of total loans was 0.04 percent compared to 0.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.17 percent for the third quarter of 2018. The loan loss reserve was 0.91 percent of loans-held-for-investment at September 30, 2019 (1.16 percent when unamortized purchased loan discounts are included), up 2 basis points from June 30, 2019. Provision for loan losses of $606,000 was realized during the third quarter of 2019. The provision was primarily used to establish a reserve for new loan production with the remainder used to establish a specific reserve, primarily, for one lending relationship. For the third consecutive quarter, net recoveries were realized.

Financial Strength Positions Company For Growth and Creates Shareholder Value

Stockholders’ equity increased by $5.7 million, or 10.7 percent annualized, linked-quarter to $219.7 million at September 30, 2019. Both the Company and Bank continue to meet the criteria to be classified as "Well Capitalized" financial institutions under applicable banking regulations. A dividend of $0.09 per share was declared on September 24, 2019 and was paid on October 18, 2019, marking the twenty-seventh consecutive quarter with dividends. This dividend represented a 12.5 percent increase over the cash dividend paid after the third quarter of 2018.

Book value per share increased by $0.51, or 10.7 percent annualized, to $19.62 from the second quarter of 2019 and by $1.95, or 11.0 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") (non-GAAP) increased by $0.53, or 14.7 percent annualized, to $15.05 from the second quarter of 2019 and by $1.90, or 14.4 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") (non-GAAP) was 9.6 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 10.5 percent for second quarter of 2019, and 10.8 percent for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding merger-related expense and accretion, ROATCE (non-GAAP) was 10.3 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 10.5 percent for second quarter of 2019, and 11.0 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

Ard concluded, "We believe the financial strength our Company has built from both a capital and credit quality perspective is a foundation for potential consistent double-digit balance sheet growth. This financial strength has allowed and we anticipate will continue to allow us to capitalize on strategic acquisition opportunities. We continue to be committed to creating value for our shareholders, whose confidence in our franchise has been key to our success."

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of September 30, 2019, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $1.9 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $1.3 billion in loans and approximately $1.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures in this release include “adjusted net interest margin,” “adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and related impact,” "average tangible stockholders' equity," "ROATCE," "adjusted ROATCE," "tangible assets," tangible equity," "TBVPS," "efficiency ratio (subsidiary bank only excluding mortgage segment)," and "adjusted loan loss reserve." We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because these are among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions. In addition, we believe certain purchase accounting adjustments, income relating to the recoveries of purchased credit impaired loans, and merger expenses do not necessarily reflect the operational performance of the business in these periods; accordingly, it is useful to consider these line items with and without such adjustments. We believe this presentation also increases comparability of period-to-period results.

Other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for our results as reported under generally accepted accounting principles.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including in the conference call referenced herein, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the benefits of a strategic acquisition, the bond portfolio and non-core funding, future balance sheet growth and acquisition opportunities. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “assume,” “should,” “predict,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” and “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s future financial and operating results and the Company’s plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: (1) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated, (2) increased levels of other real estate, primarily as a result of foreclosures, (3) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition, (4) competition from financial institutions and other financial service providers, (5) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits, (6) unanticipated weakness in loan demand or loan pricing, (7) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on those opportunities, (8) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (9) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, (10) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (11) our ability to successfully implement efficiency initiatives on time and in amounts projected, (12) our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology, (13) the impact of negative developments in the financial industry and U.S. and global capital and credit markets, (14) our ability to retain the services of key personnel, (15) our ability to adapt to technological changes, (16) risks associated with litigation, including the applicability of insurance coverage, (17) the vulnerability of the Bank’s network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom the Company and the Bank contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss, and other security breaches, (18) changes in state and federal laws, rules, regulations, or policies applicable to banks or bank or financial holding companies, including regulatory or legislative developments, (19) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations, or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (20) the risk that expected costs savings and revenue synergies from the pending acquisition of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (the "Transaction") may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (21) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion and accounting and tax treatment of the Transaction, (22) the effect of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction on customer, supplier, or employee relationships and operating results (including without limitation difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers), as well as on the market price of the Company's common stock, (23) the risk that the businesses and operations of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries cannot be successfully integrated with the business and operations of the Company and its subsidiaries or that integration will be more costly or difficult than expected, (24) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement for the Transaction, (25) the amount of costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Transaction, including those arising as a result of unexpected factors or events, (26) the ability to obtain the shareholder and governmental approvals required for the Transaction, (27) reputational risk associated with and the reaction of the parties' customers, suppliers, employees, or other business partners to the Transaction, (28) the failure of any of the conditions to the closing of the Transaction to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the Transaction, (29) the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Transaction, (30) the risk associated with Company management's attention being diverted away from the day-to-day business and operations of the Company to the completion of the Transaction, and (31) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, including economic conditions in the local markets where we operate. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

 

ASSETS

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2018

Cash and due from banks

$51,247

 

$35,917

 

$34,026

Federal funds sold

73

 

80

 

417

Total cash and cash equivalents

51,320

 

35,997

 

34,443

Securities available for sale

297,310

 

290,373

 

293,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans-held-for-investment, net of unearned income

1,350,683

 

1,312,685

 

1,194,129

Allowance for loan losses

(12,291)

 

(11,666)

 

(10,698)

Loans, net

1,338,392

 

1,301,019

 

1,183,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

16,757

 

11,571

 

12,712

Accrued interest receivable

7,488

 

7,246

 

8,032

Premises and equipment, net

21,390

 

21,632

 

22,156

Restricted equity securities, at cost

11,279

 

11,488

 

11,681

Other real estate, net

1,943

 

1,848

 

1,000

Cash surrender value of life insurance contracts

46,351

 

46,068

 

45,220

Deferred tax assets, net

456

 

3,133

 

9,214

Goodwill

43,642

 

43,642

 

43,642

Core deposit intangibles

7,507

 

7,745

 

8,456

Other assets

8,652

 

12,486

 

11,186

TOTAL ASSETS

$1,852,487

 

$1,794,248

 

$1,684,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$237,917

 

$225,380

 

$221,252

Interest-bearing demand

149,442

 

144,265

 

162,159

Savings and money market deposit accounts

397,243

 

368,764

 

358,934

Time

826,031

 

811,871

 

653,201

Total deposits

1,610,633

 

1,550,280

 

1,395,546

Accrued interest payable

1,610

 

967

 

1,150

Subordinated debentures

11,665

 

11,644

 

11,583

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,928

 

11,119

 

62,686

Dividends payable

1,012

 

1,008

 

922

Other liabilities

3,987

 

5,287

 

8,563

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,632,835

 

1,580,305

 

1,480,450

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued to date

 

 

Common stock, $1 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,195,062, 11,196,563, and 11,531,094 shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively

11,195

 

11,197

 

11,531

Additional paid-in capital

166,512

 

166,252

 

172,930

Retained earnings

36,339

 

33,349

 

24,246

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,606

 

3,145

 

(4,956)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

219,652

 

213,943

 

203,751

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$1,852,487

 

$1,794,248

 

$1,684,201

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2018

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$17,502

 

$16,960

 

$14,873

Interest and fees on loans held for sale

263

 

198

 

294

Interest on investment securities, taxable

549

 

587

 

414

Interest on investment securities, nontaxable

1,576

 

1,650

 

1,709

Federal funds sold and other

321

 

297

 

280

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

20,211

 

19,692

 

17,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

81

 

86

 

102

Savings and money market

973

 

1,051

 

657

Time

4,828

 

4,414

 

2,542

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other

66

 

130

 

606

Subordinated debentures

199

 

198

 

197

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

6,147

 

5,879

 

4,104

NET INTEREST INCOME

14,064

 

13,813

 

13,466

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

606

 

200

 

322

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

13,458

 

13,613

 

13,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

976

 

936

 

833

Gains on mortgage loans sold, net

1,385

 

1,225

 

1,399

Gain on securities transactions, net

 

175

 

18

Gain on sale of other real estate

 

 

150

Other

399

 

362

 

361

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

2,760

 

2,698

 

2,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

7,634

 

7,706

 

6,913

Occupancy

1,359

 

1,358

 

1,234

Information technology

1,553

 

1,575

 

1,315

Advertising and public relations

387

 

275

 

183

Audit, legal and consulting

350

 

690

 

588

Federal deposit insurance

(96)

 

249

 

210

Merger expenses

299

 

1

 

82

Other operating

1,561

 

1,272

 

1,637

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

13,047

 

13,126

 

12,162

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,171

 

3,185

 

3,759

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

557

 

501

 

519

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

2,614

 

2,684

 

3,240

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN NET LOSS OF SUBSIDIARY

1,386

 

1,555

 

842

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$4,000

 

$4,239

 

$4,082

Basic net income attributable to common shareholders, per share

$0.36

 

$0.38

 

$0.36

Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, per share

$0.36

 

$0.38

 

$0.36

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

 

Core Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2018

Net interest income

$

13,910

 

$

13,703

 

$

13,295

Provision for loan losses

606

 

200

 

322

Noninterest income

1,375

 

1,473

 

1,379

Noninterest expense (excluding merger expenses)

9,726

 

10,129

 

9,614

Merger expense

299

 

1

 

82

Income before provision for income taxes

4,654

 

4,846

 

4,656

Income tax expense

654

 

607

 

574

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

4,000

 

$

4,239

 

$

4,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Mortgage Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2018

Net interest income

$

154

 

$

110

 

$

171

Provision for loan losses

 

 

Noninterest income

1,385

 

1,225

 

1,398

Noninterest expense

3,022

 

2,996

 

2,466

Loss before provision for income taxes

(1,483)

 

(1,661)

 

(897)

Income tax benefit

(97)

 

(106)

 

(55)

Net loss

(1,386)

 

(1,555)

 

(842)

Noncontrolling interest in net loss of subsidiary

1,386

 

1,555

 

842

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

 

$

 

$

 

The above financial information is presented, net of intercompany eliminations.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

AT OR FOR THE STATED THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

 

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

September 30,
2018

Per Common Share Data

 

 

 

Net income attributable to shareholders, per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.36

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.36

 

Diluted

$

0.36

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.36

 

Book value per common share

$

19.62

 

$

19.11

 

$

17.67

 

Basic weighted average common shares

 

11,104,918

 

 

11,196,898

 

 

11,406,753

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

11,177,367

 

 

11,286,627

 

 

11,498,179

 

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

11,195,062

 

 

11,196,563

 

 

11,531,094

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income

$

1,350,683

 

$

1,312,685

 

$

1,194,129

 

Total assets

 

1,852,487

 

 

1,794,248

 

 

1,684,201

 

Customer deposits

 

1,117,718

 

 

1,080,180

 

 

1,023,746

 

Wholesale and other purchased funds

 

492,915

 

 

470,100

 

 

371,800

 

Total deposits

 

1,610,633

 

 

1,550,280

 

 

1,395,546

 

Total liabilities

 

1,632,835

 

 

1,580,305

 

 

1,480,450

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

219,652

 

 

213,943

 

 

203,751

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

1,852,487

 

 

1,794,248

 

 

1,684,201

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Balance Sheet Data - Quarterly Averages

 

 

 

Loans held for investment

 

1,312,153

 

 

1,276,197

 

 

1,144,307

 

Earnings assets(1)

 

1,669,482

 

 

1,633,903

 

 

1,504,424

 

Total assets

 

1,806,455

 

 

1,773,026

 

 

1,644,396

 

Total liabilities

 

1,589,368

 

 

1,560,378

 

 

1,440,495

 

Total stockholder's equity

 

217,087

 

 

212,648

 

 

203,901

 

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

 

1,806,455

 

 

1,773,026

 

 

1,644,396

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Asset Quality Measures

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

4,380

 

$

3,045

 

$

4,235

 

90+ days past due still accruing

 

121

 

 

22

 

 

40

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

4,501

 

 

3,067

 

 

4,275

 

Total nonperforming assets (2)

 

6,444

 

 

4,915

 

 

5,275

 

Net charge offs (recoveries)

 

(19

)

 

(112

)

 

(207

)

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.33

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.36

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.35

%

 

0.27

%

 

0.31

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate

 

0.48

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.44

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

0.91

%

 

0.89

%

 

0.90

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

273.07

%

 

380.37

%

 

250.25

%

Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans (3)

 

(0.01

)%

 

(0.04

)%

 

(0.07

)%

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)(4)

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage

 

9.55

%

 

9.58

%

 

10.22

%

Common equity tier 1

 

11.29

%

 

11.48

%

 

12.13

%

Total risk-based capital

 

12.15

%

 

12.33

%

 

12.97

%

 

 

 

 

Selected Performance Ratios (3)

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.89

%

 

0.96

%

 

0.99

%

Return on shareholders' equity

 

7.37

%

 

7.97

%

 

8.01

%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

 

3.51

%

 

3.57

%

 

3.77

%

(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.

(2) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (excluding troubled debt restructurings) and other real estate.

(3) Data has been annualized.

(4) Current quarter capital ratios are estimated.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

YIELD TABLES - UNAUDITED

FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018

 

Average
Balances

Rates /
Yields
(%)

Interest
Income /
Expense

 

Average
Balances

Rates /
Yields
(%)

Interest
Income /
Expense

 

Average
Balances

Rates /
Yields
(%)

Interest
Income /
Expense

Interest earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

1,312,153

5.12

$

16,934

 

$

1,276,197

5.18

$

16,481

 

$

1,144,307

5.01

$

14,445

Loan fees

0.26

870

 

0.25

782

 

0.27

781

Loans with fees

1,312,153

5.38

17,804

 

1,276,197

5.43

17,263

 

1,144,307

5.28

15,226

Mortgage loans held for sale

18,271

5.71

263

 

14,502

5.48

198

 

22,464

5.19

294

Deposits with banks

33,410

1.96

165

 

30,342

1.53

116

 

24,570

1.53

95

Investment securities - taxable

73,115

2.98

549

 

77,405

3.04

587

 

70,389

2.33

414

Investment securities - tax-exempt

220,233

3.60

1,999

 

222,149

3.77

2,090

 

229,934

3.74

2,168

Federal funds sold and other

12,300

5.03

156

 

13,308

5.46

181

 

12,760

5.75

185

Total earning assets

1,669,482

4.98

20,937

 

1,633,903

5.02

20,435

 

1,504,424

4.85

18,382

Nonearning assets

136,973

 

 

 

139,123

 

 

 

139,972

 

 

Total assets

$

1,806,455

 

 

 

$

1,773,026

 

 

 

$

1,644,396

 

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing demand

$

142,702

0.23

$

81

 

$

141,997

0.24

$

86

 

$

143,057

0.28

$

102

Savings and money market

350,440

1.10

973

 

374,406

1.13

1,051

 

339,487

0.77

657

Time deposits - retail

540,688

2.17

2,956

 

612,148

2.14

3,263

 

527,930

1.60

2,128

Time deposits - wholesale

294,750

2.52

1,872

 

169,956

2.72

1,151

 

87,262

1.88

414

Total interest bearing deposits

1,328,580

1.76

5,882

 

1,298,507

1.71

5,551

 

1,097,736

1.19

3,301

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

14,216

1.84

66

 

23,668

2.20

130

 

102,731

2.34

606

Subordinated debt

11,655

6.77

199

 

11,634

6.83

198

 

11,577

6.75

197

Total borrowed funds

25,871

4.06

265

 

35,302

3.73

328

 

114,308

2.79

803

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,354,451

1.80

6,147

 

1,333,809

1.77

5,879

 

1,212,044

1.34

4,104

Net interest rate spread (%)/Net interest income ($)

 

3.18

14,790

 

 

3.25

14,556

 

 

3.51

14,278

Non-interest bearing deposits

227,502

(0.26)

 

 

218,512

(0.25)

 

 

221,107

(0.20)

 

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

7,415

 

 

 

8,057

 

 

 

7,344

 

 

Stockholder's equity

217,087

 

 

 

212,648

 

 

 

203,901

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,806,455

 

 

 

$

1,773,026

 

 

 

$

1,644,396

 

 

Cost of funds

 

1.54

 

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

1.14

 

Net interest margin

 

3.51

 

 

 

3.57

 

 

 

3.77

 

Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis including a state tax credit included in loan yields of $300, $300, and $350, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2018

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent net interest income (1)(2)

$

14,790

 

 

$

14,556

 

 

$

14,278

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

(383

)

 

 

(448

)

 

 

(364

)

Tax credits

 

(300

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(350

)

Adjusted net interest income

$

14,107

 

 

$

13,808

 

 

$

13,564

 

Adjusted net interest margin

 

3.35

%

 

 

3.39

%

 

 

3.58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and related impact (1)(3)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

4,000

 

 

$

4,239

 

 

$

4,082

 

Merger expenses

 

299

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

82

 

Pre-tax adjustments to net income

 

299

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

82

 

Tax effect of adjustments to net income

 

27

 

 

 

 

6

 

After tax adjustments to net income

$

272

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

76

 

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$

4,272

 

 

$

4,240

 

 

$

4,158

 

Adjusted return on average assets (4)

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.01

%

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (4)

 

7.87

%

 

 

7.98

%

 

 

8.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, per diluted share

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible stockholders' equity: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

$

217,087

 

 

$

212,648

 

 

$

203,901

 

Less: average goodwill

 

43,642

 

 

 

43,642

 

 

 

43,632

 

Less: average core deposit intangibles

 

7,598

 

 

 

7,834

 

 

 

8,544

 

Net average tangible common equity

$

165,847

 

 

$

161,172

 

 

$

151,725

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average: (1)(4)

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity (ROATCE)

 

9.65

%

 

 

10.52

%

 

 

10.76

%

Adjusted ROATCE

 

10.30

%

 

 

10.52

%

 

 

10.96

%

(1) Not a recognized measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

(2) Amount includes tax equivalent adjustment to quantify the tax equivalent net interest income.

(3) Beginning the quarter ended September 30, 2019, purchase accounting adjustments will no longer be included in the adjusted net income calculation as these have been determined to be ordinary course of business. All historical periods above have been adjusted to reflect this change.

(4) Data has been annualized.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2018

Tangible assets: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,852,487

 

 

$

1,794,248

 

 

$

1,684,201

 

Less: goodwill

 

43,642

 

 

 

43,642

 

 

 

43,642

 

Less: core deposit intangibles

 

7,507

 

 

 

7,745

 

 

 

8,456

 

Net tangible assets

$

1,801,338

 

 

$

1,742,861

 

 

$

1,632,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

219,652

 

 

$

213,943

 

 

$

203,751

 

Less: goodwill

 

43,642

 

 

 

43,642

 

 

 

43,642

 

Less: core deposit intangibles

 

7,507

 

 

 

7,745

 

 

 

8,456

 

Net tangible common equity

$

168,503

 

 

$

162,556

 

 

$

151,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

9.35

%

 

 

9.33

%

 

 

9.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (TBVPS): (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Net tangible equity

$

168,503

 

 

$

162,556

 

 

$

151,653

 

Common shares outstanding

 

11,195,062

 

 

 

11,196,563

 

 

 

11,531,094

 

TBVPS

$

15.05

 

 

$

14.52

 

 

$

13.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core bank efficiency ratio (excludes mortgage segment and merger expense)(1)

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense

$

9,726

 

 

$

10,129

 

 

$

9,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

13,910

 

 

 

13,703

 

 

 

13,295

 

Tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt interest income

 

726

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

812

 

Non-interest income

 

1,375

 

 

 

1,473

 

 

 

1,379

 

Less gain on sale of other real estate

 

 

 

(150

)

Less gain on sale of securities

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(18

)

Add loss (less gain) on disposal of premises and equipment

 

 

 

(16

)

Adjusted operating income

$

16,011

 

 

$

15,744

 

 

$

15,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

60.75

%

 

 

64.34

%

 

 

62.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted loan loss reserve: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

12,291

 

 

$

11,666

 

 

$

10,698

 

Purchase loan discounts

 

3,326

 

 

 

3,688

 

 

 

5,028

 

Loan loss reserve and purchase loan discounts

$

15,617

 

 

$

15,354

 

 

$

15,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses and purchase loan discounts to total loans

 

1.16

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.32

%

(1) Not a recognized measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

 

