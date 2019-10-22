Parque Arauco and Rappi Sign Partnership to Improve Experience of Users, Rappitenderos, Retail Tenants and Community

BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parque Arauco and Rappi join forces to develop creative solutions in handling of deliveries inside shopping malls and its surrounding areas, in order to enhance efficiency in the delivery services and minimize impact to the shopping mall and the community.

The partnership starts at Parque La Colina Shopping Mall where a logistic system will be available for Rappitenderos (bicycle or motorcycle couriers) to access, collect orders rapidly and deliver them to clients. Other personnel will be in charge of receiving orders placed at restaurants located in the shopping mall and take them to a dedicated pick up site for Rappitenderos.

This system will centralize orders made exclusively by Rappi users, and will significantly improve logistics and delivery times, thus increasing customer satisfaction.

The partnership between Rappi, Latin America’s super app and Parque Arauco through Parque La Colina Shopping Mall, seeks to improve both, the experience of Rappi users and visitors to the mall, as well as to provide new growth opportunities for brands present in the shopping mall.

It will start with food and restaurant brands, thereafter it will be extended to other categories, offering the opportunity to Rappi users to access a wider range of products and brands through the inventory of stores located at Parque La Colina Shopping Mall. The goal is to extend this partnership to other shopping malls of Parque Arauco in Colombia.

“We at Parque Arauco are not only committed to improve the shopping experience of our visitors, but also to contribute positively to their quality of life, which includes connecting with their needs, understand their habits and propose new ways for them to enjoy our value proposition, even when they are outside the mall, as well as to offer new growth opportunities for our tenants,” said Juan Miguel Pinto, Customer Experience Manager at Parque Arauco in Colombia.

Juan Sebastián Rozo, Director of Public Affairs Andean Region of Rappi, said: “Our purpose is to make people’s lives easier and that includes promoting more sustainable cities. That is why we partnered with Parque Arauco for the development of these areas that, among others, will provide more comfort to the Rappitenderos and greater efficiency to our users, as well as new product and service options.”

About Parque Arauco

Parque Arauco S.A. is a developer and operator of real estate projects aimed at retail. Since 1982, Parque Arauco S.A. has developed, operated and managed shopping malls in Chile, Peru and Colombia, with a portfolio of high-quality assets that include 29 shopping malls in Chile and 20 in Peru. In Colombia, the company is operating Parque Arboleda in the city of Pereira, Parque Caracolí in Bucaramanga, Premium Outlet Arauco in Sopó and Parque La Colina in Bogotá.

About Rappi

Rappi is an all-purpose delivery application that aims to be the personal assistant for its users. The LatAm-based startup is present in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Peru. Through the platform, it is possible to buy products of different categories, from Restaurants, Supermarkets and Beverages to literally anything. In addition, the application has a virtual wallet, RappiPay, where it is possible to make transfers and even payments in establishments. In 2016, the company was accelerated by Y Combinator, the most important incubator of startups in the world. At the beginning of 2018, it received a contribution of US $185 million, which allowed its expansion in Brazil and Latin America; in September of 2018, it received a new contribution, this time US $220 million, becoming the new Latin American unicorn. In 2019, it received new contributions, this time by SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”) and SoftBank Vision Fund, for up to $1 Billion USD. This investment has been the largest of its kind for a technology company based in Latin America.