DTN Launches EnvisiCast™, an Innovative Reduced Visibility Alerting System

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTN, an independent source of insights, analysis and decision-support solutions, announced today the release of EnvisiCast, a new solution that provides accurate and timely prediction of impending reduced visibility events from weather conditions, including dense fog and heavy precipitation. The company is partnering with L3Harris to provide real-time confirmation of the predicted events to customers.

EnvisiCast can be used by transportation stakeholders on highways, runways, or ports to improve traffic management, promote safety, warn of weather threats, improve crew planning and reduce crashes. The solution produces actionable information through the use of an innovative sensor interface, numerical weather modeling and site-adaptable software algorithms.

“Fog-related crashes claim more than 450 lives per year, more than heat, tornadoes, floods and lightning, on average. EnvisiCast can help improve planning and operations for situations of both potential and real-time reduced visibility,” says Rhonda Copley, vice president at DTN. “Our partnership with L3Harris ensures that our customers not only get notified of an increased potential for reduced visibility, but they also get confirmation when the event occurs, ensuring that they continue to make decisions based upon the most accurate information available.”

EnvisiCast alerts users to impending fog forecasts or other reduced visibility conditions. Follow-up alerting, powered by L3Harris, confirms the reduced visibility occurrence. These alerts are delivered through e-mail or SMS to subscribers.

“EnvisiCast is a unique and transformative product for DTN,” said Michael Eilts, senior vice president-weather at DTN. “We are excited to introduce new capabilities that leverage Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and empower our customers to make informed decisions based on critical weather insights. This solution provides our customers an opportunity to create an even more comprehensive portfolio of weather insights to help them prosper.”

DTN is hosting a webinar to introduce and demonstrate EnvisiCast on October 29. Visit www.dtn.com to register for this free event and find out more about EnvisiCast.

