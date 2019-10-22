Terafina Inc. and Bank of Hawaii launch new digital platform to enhance customer experience.

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terafina Inc. today announced that Bank of Hawaii, with $17.7 billion in assets, has launched a new digital account opening platform aimed at enhancing the onboarding process and customer experiences for consumers across its digital and call center channels, as part of the bank’s latest digital transformation efforts.

Forbes magazine has named Bank of Hawaii one of America’s Best Banks, for the tenth consecutive year. This is a testament to its growing emphasis on providing stellar services and always putting its customers' needs first. “As we continue to focus on providing an exceptional customer experience, we are excited to partner with a company like Terafina,” said Matt Emerson, Bank of Hawaii’s senior executive vice president and director of e-commerce. “We strive to bring our customers the very best experiences and take pride in being consistently named one of America’s best banks.”

Meheriar Hasan, founder and CEO of Terafina Inc., reinforced that, “we are very excited about our partnership with Bank of Hawaii. We are making it easier for customers to do business with the bank by adding key capabilities that make it stand out from the competition. Moreover, the power of our platform helps our clients better understand, meet and prioritize the needs of its customers, and we are proud to partner with Bank of Hawaii in its digital transformation efforts to support its continued success and organic growth.”

Utilization of Terafina’s platform will help Bank of Hawaii leverage a digital roadmap to allow for potential growth opportunities, personalization of the customer journey and deepening of client relationships.

With this new partnership between Terafina Inc. and Bank of Hawaii, the bank continues to enhance its digital engagement in Hawaii’s growing market. Terafina's omnichannel sales and service platform helps credit unions and community banks, like Bank of Hawaii, grow its businesses by connecting and streamlining its processes across all channels.

About Terafina

Terafina Inc. based in Fremont, CA provides omnichannel sales solutions that are simple and secure to community banks and credit unions. Terafina helps financial institutions turn their online and mobile engines into strong conversion tools that drive growth by strategically leveraging and positioning product offerings - all while building a collaborative and seamless experience across online, branch and call center channels. For more information about Terafina Inc, visit www.terafinainc.com.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, and serves businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s website, www.boh.com.