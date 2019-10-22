D.A. Davidson & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Mobile Solutions in its Investment from Periscope Equity

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that is has served as exclusive financial advisor to Mobile Solutions in securing an investment from Periscope Equity.

Based in Centennial, Colorado, and founded in 2008, Mobile Solutions is a market-leading provider of full life-cycle Managed Mobility Services (MMS). The company’s clients utilize its SaaS mobility management platform, MAX, to enable management of all aspects of their mobility spend, security and lifecycle of devices. Mobile Solutions’ product suite enables organizations to reduce mobility spend, providing a tangible ROI while also streamlining internal workflows within a single pane of glass to monitor all things mobility. The increasing complexity and volume of mobile deployments, along with rising cybersecurity threats and access concerns, are driving growing demand for MMS across businesses of all sizes; Mobile Solutions provides market-leading tools to address these commercial pain points.

“The D.A. Davidson Technology Investment Banking Team was instrumental in enabling us to achieve an optimal outcome in this transaction,” said Jim Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobile Solutions. “Their industry knowledge, transaction expertise, and commitment to our success has resulted in us finding the right financial partner that will help take Mobile Solutions to the next level.”

“Jim, Kim Johnson and the rest of the Mobile Solutions team have done a phenomenal job growing Mobile Solutions over the past several years,” said Joe Morgan, managing director and head of technology investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “The Managed Mobility market is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises, small and large, continue to look for new technologies that can help manage IT spend. Now, with the resources and expertise Periscope will provide as a partner going forward, Mobile Solutions is primed to further establish itself as a leader in the Managed Mobility space.”

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

