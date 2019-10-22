GAP Partners with Thrive Market on New Products

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Animal Partnership (GAP), North America’s most comprehensive farm animal welfare standards, and Thrive Market, the online, membership-based market offering the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products, announced that as of Oct. 22, 2019, all frozen meat and poultry products will be GAP Animal Welfare Certified under the Thrive Market brand. Chicken, pork and beef products are all GAP Certified and available online now.

“Thrive Market and GAP both prioritize innovation as a driving force within our organizations,” said Nick Green, Thrive Market CEO and Co-Founder. “At Thrive Market, we satisfy customers who have high standards and demand transparency by offering them quality, convenience and access. GAP, meanwhile, brings the most robust program in animal welfare to customers, while working with producers to help source raw materials and find new markets.”

The GAP Certified Thrive Market products will include frozen chicken rated Outdoor Access (Step 3) and frozen beef and pork rated Pasture Raised (Step 4). On Thrive Market’s website, customers will be able to use a new “Animal Welfare Certified” icon to filter for all GAP certified products available. Launched in 2014, Thrive Market’s membership has grown rapidly, now serving over 600,000 members across the 48 contiguous United States.

“GAP has been an amazing resource for our farm partners, helping them formalize and refine their already incredible practices,” said Michael Hacaga, Thrive Market’s Meat & Seafood Product Innovator and a 30-year industry veteran. “GAP is the most trustworthy, transparent and robust animal welfare certification program I’ve seen. All farms in the program are audited and certified every 15 months to ensure standards are being met.”

“Shopping at Thrive Market means supporting a select group of brands that make the world a better place,” said Green. “Partnering with GAP shows our commitment to animal welfare and bringing meaningful claims to our customers.”

Global Animal Partnership is one of the largest animal welfare standards and labeling organizations in North America. Established in 2008, GAP impacts the welfare of over 416 million animals each year through third-party certification of more than 3,800 farms, supplying products to over 5,000 outlets. GAP believes that meaningful label claims, validated by third-party audits on every farm, are key to influencing the industry, raising consumer expectations, and creating long-lasting change for farm animals. Visit globalanimalpartnership.org to learn more.

Thrive Market was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. As an online, membership-based market, we deliver the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, while matching every paid membership with a free one for someone in need. Visit thrivemarket.com to learn more.