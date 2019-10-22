Calvin Klein, Inc. and Swatch Group Agree to End Licensing Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], has been evaluating our watch and jewelry license over the past few years as the growth opportunity we see for the category has not been optimized with the current licensee, Swatch Group. Calvin Klein and Swatch Group have agreed to end the relationship after 22 years, as both partners believe that they have been unable to achieve the maximum potential in key markets. Calvin Klein is currently evaluating the best possible partner for the future and will announce its partner in due course.

“We are very optimistic about the potential growth the watch and jewelry category holds for us. We are confident that with the right partner in place we will be able to strengthen this category, as well as our overall lifestyle business,” said John Van Glahn, President Licensing, Calvin Klein, Inc.

About Calvin Klein Inc.:

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $9 billion in 2018 and were distributed in over 110 countries. Calvin Klein employs over 11,500 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About PVH:

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

