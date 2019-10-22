Solutionreach Partners with DMscore™ to Provide an Objective Digital Marketing Score for Dental Practices

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, has announced that it has partnered with DMscore, an intelligent, AI-based application that gives independent healthcare practices the unique opportunity to compare their digital marketing growth measurements to all of their top competitors in their local market.

“Healthcare professionals are rapidly shifting their marketing efforts online, and new tools can help them track and dramatically improve their success,” said Rand Schulman, CEO of DMscore and a pioneer in digital marketing and analytics. “One study reports that some of these improvements can be as large as 700 percent.”

The DMscore application is available on demand through the Solutionreach marketplace, at no cost to dentists who want to understand their practice’s performance in their local market. After a practice submits its basic business information, the DMscore service delivers a comprehensive dashboard, comparing the practice to its local competitors by assigning a score and analysis to each of the following key success areas:

“DMscore enables practices to see how their marketing efforts, like generating reviews through Solutionreach, are working,” said Solutionreach founder and CEO, Jim Higgins. “Being able to track those efforts empowers them with the right information to make the best decisions to power their growth.”

To learn more about the solutions available on the Solutionreach marketplace or how to join the marketplace, visit www.solutionreach.com/marketplace.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is 100 percent focused on providing the technology, and the expertise on how to effectively use it, to deliver better care and build a more profitable practice. We show practices how to improve patient experience and connect with patients in the way they want to connect. The result? More patients schedule more appointments and actually show up for them. More patients leave glowing reviews of their providers for others to see, and then they book appointments. And all patients get regular communications that keep them connected to the practice and coming back. To learn more, schedule a consultation now at www.solutionreach.com.

About DMscore

Created by a team of digital analytics pioneers, and like the FICO score, DMscore™ creates accountability and efficiency in a market by matching thousands of the best Digital Agencies looking for clients, with millions of professionals looking for results. The DMscore network of Preferred Providers are the best in the industry at what they do. To learn more, visit www.DMscore.com.