Sonnet BioTherapeutics Selects Abzena as Clinical Stage Manufacturing Partner for its IL-12-FHAB cytokine-derived Therapeutic Candidate

PRINCETON, N.J. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonnet BioTherapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it has selected Abzena as its manufacturing partner for SON-1010, an IL-12-F H AB cytokine, in preparation for clinical development.

SON-1010 uses Sonnet’s proprietary F H AB™ (Fully Human Albumin Binding) technology that leverages an albumin-binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for potentiating therapeutic activity. Following administration, the scFv portion of the molecule attaches to circulating albumin and accumulates in inflamed tissues, such as solid tumors, thereby enhancing efficacy. Additional benefits of the platform include longer serum half-life and targeted delivery, as well as the potential to enhance the efficacy of other therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors.

Abzena, the global biologics target-to-GMP Partner Research Organization, will undertake integrated process development and GMP manufacturing of SON-1010 up to IND stage at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Diego, CA. Abzena leverages the Sartorius single-use and scalable bioreactor system up to 2000L in scale. Abzena has an extensive track record in the development and manufacture of complex large molecules, including cytokines, and is able to provide accelerated timelines for development.

Jonathan Goldman MD, CEO of Abzena, said:

“Sonnet is an innovative, science-driven organization and the development of its versatile, multi-targeted therapies presents an exciting opportunity to transform patient outcomes. We are delighted to leverage our experience and expertise in the development and manufacture of complex biologic products to accelerate Sonnet’s SON-1010 to first-in-man evaluation.”

Sonnet Founder and Executive Chairman, Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., commented:

“After extensive global review of prospective CMOs, Sonnet is excited to have selected Abzena to manufacture our first FHAB-based therapeutic. Their science-intensive approach to process development and GMP manufacturing makes them an ideal partner for SON-1010’s clinical program. As we take this critical step of advancing SON-1010 into the clinic, our confidence is bolstered by having Abzena as part of the Sonnet team.”

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Sonnet BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single- or bi-specific mechanisms. Known as F H AB™ (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and “hitch-hikes” on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. FHAB™ is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

About Abzena

Abzena provides the most complete set of solutions in integrated early discovery to mid-phase biotherapeutic and ADC drug development services in the pharmaceutical industry. The company maintains resources around the world, with facilities in the US and UK. Abzena is partnered with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world’s leading private equity investors. For more information, please see www.abzena.com.