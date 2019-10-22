AeroVironment Receives $5.25 Million Puma 3 AE Contract for U.S. Border Patrol

AeroVironment’s Puma 3 AE small UAS is designed for the real-world environment. Easy to transport, deploy and operate, and can be launched from anywhere, at any time, and requires no additional infrastructure (Photo: Business Wire)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), received a $5,254,912 firm fixed-price contract award for Puma™ 3 AE systems and support equipment on August 8, 2019 for the U.S. Border Patrol, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Delivery is anticipated by January 2020.

AeroVironment’s Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft system is designed for the real-world environment Border Patrol agents operate in. Easy to transport, deploy and operate, the Puma system can be launched from anywhere, at any time, and requires no additional infrastructure, such as runways or launch devices. The AeroVironment Puma flies for hours in the most extreme environments while producing high-resolution, continuous or on-demand spot surveillance of critical land and sea border areas at any time of the day or night. Highly automated and with GPS navigation, the Puma dramatically extends the reach of Border Patrol agents at a fraction of the cost of manned or larger unmanned aircraft.

“Operating on the nation’s front line, U.S. Border Patrol agents deploy the AeroVironment Puma system day or night from a safe distance to scan a border area for activity and then use that information to respond more quickly, more stealthily and with less risk,” said Rick Pedigo, AeroVironment vice president of business development. “Puma takes on the tougher missions in treacherous and dangerous terrain and keeps border agents out of harm’s way. Border Patrol agents pack the system on their vehicles, allowing them to gain an eyes-in-the-sky advantage at a moment’s notice.”

The Puma 3 AE systems will also support humanitarian missions, assisting in the location of individuals in need of aid along difficult-to-reach border areas and responding to natural disasters.

The AeroVironment Puma AE is a fully man-portable unmanned aircraft system designed for land and maritime operations. Capable of landing in water or on land, the all-environment Puma, with its Mantis i45 sensor suite, empowers the operator with extended flight time and a level of imaging capability never before available in the small UAS class.

AeroVironment’s unmanned aircraft systems are uniquely professional grade and proven with more than 1 million operating hours, including in extreme environments and combat operations. As the largest supplier of reconnaissance UAS to the U.S. Department of Defense, AeroVironment offers a family of small and portable UAS that have been protecting soldiers, marines, airmen and special operators in the harshest environments for more than two decades.

About AeroVironment Tactical UAS

The RQ-20A/B Puma™, Puma LE, RQ-11B Raven®, RQ-12A Wasp®, together with VAPOR Helicopter UAS comprise AeroVironment’s family of tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems. This Family of Systems provides increased capability to the warfighter that gives ground commanders the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. This increased capability has the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel. AeroVironment provides logistics services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of operational readiness. AeroVironment has delivered thousands of new and replacement small unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 45 allied governments.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provide customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government, and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

