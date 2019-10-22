Fuel Economy and Cleaner Emissions are Key in New Propane-fueled Thomas Built Bus Paired with an Allison Transmission

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Built Buses, Inc. exclusively selected the Allison 2500 automatic transmission, part of the Pupil Transport/Shuttle Series™, for its new Safe-T-Liner® C2 propane autogas school bus. As school districts seek improved operating cost and cleaner fuel alternatives for their school bus fleets, manufacturers like Thomas Built Buses are continuing to offer updated propane models equipped with Allison’s fully automatic transmissions.

“Allison Transmission has a long history of being the preferred automatic transmissions for school bus fleets,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America OEM Sales. “Allison transmissions are not only built for ease of operation, reliability and for a safe, smooth, dependable ride for school children; they work to save fuel and reduce overall vehicle emissions. Our partnership with Thomas Built Buses goes back many years and we appreciate their continued confidence in our products.”

“Thomas Built Buses is pleased to provide our customers an Allison 2500 automatic transmission paired with our Safe-T-Liner C2 propane autogas school bus and a Driveforce 8.8L LPG engine,” said Ken Hedgecock, Jr., Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service for Thomas Built Buses. “Our customers want better fuel economy and cleaner emissions. An Allison transmission in these buses offers both while optimizing performance and ease of use.”

Today, the majority of school buses in the U.S. are equipped with Allison Automatic Transmissions. Both Diesel and Alternative fuel-powered school buses equipped with an Allison continue to meet the acceleration and hill climbing capabilities school districts demand. Allison automatic transmissions provide the greatest value in the market by combining enhanced performance and fuel economy, greater operational flexibility and improved driver comfort and control with an industry-leading reputation for uptime and reliability.

With Continuous Power Technology™, Allison automatic transmissions increase productivity in stop-and-go traffic. By moving power smoothly from the engine to the drivetrain, engine and driveline stress is reduced, while drivers and students enjoy a more comfortable ride. School bus fleets also experience reduced downtime and avoid maintenance costs associated with replacing mechanical clutches.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.