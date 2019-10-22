Applied DNA Receives Notice of Allowance on Patent Protecting its CertainT® Platform in Cellulosic Fibers and Materials

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”) a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. Patent Application No. 15/466,016 (US 2017/0292206) entitled “Methods of Marking Cellulosic Products.” The allowed patent application, which is expected to be issued as a U.S. patent in the next few months, extends the Company’s patent protection for its CertainT platform into cellulosic fibers and materials. The Company has related international patent applications pending in India, the European Union, China and Hong Kong.

The allowed claims cover methods of tagging cellulosic fibers or materials with a nucleic acid (DNA) tag during production and later authenticating the nucleic acid-tagged cellulosic fibers and/or materials via PCR-based detection techniques.

Cellulosic fibers and materials are man-made and are derived from plant-based resources (cellulose). Notable cellulosic fibers and materials include rayon. The demand for cellulosic fibers and materials is rapidly expanding, with a market size estimated to surpass USD 39 billion by 2024, growing at an annual rate of 9%1.

“We are in commercial stage discussions with some of the world’s largest cellulosic fiber and materials manufacturers for the implementation of our proven CertainT platform,” said Dr. James Hayward, president and Chief Executive of Applied DNA. “The newly allowed patent is a significant milestone for the Company as it enhances our intellectual property portfolio and provides potential exclusivity for our CertainT platform in the ever-growing cellulosic fiber and materials market.”

Dr. Hayward continued: “Since many man-made cellulosic materials such as rayon (with component fibers known as lyocell, viscose and modal) are derived from trees, traceability to assure brand claims for responsible sourcing and sustainable claims is important. The CertainT solution assists fiber producers in ensuring the authenticity and traceability of their branded fibers. We have successfully demonstrated the robust performance of the CertainT molecular tag in commercial production environments from fiber to fabric with top-tier rayon manufacturers in both home goods and apparel.”

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and isolation of circulating tumor cells and the development of pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

