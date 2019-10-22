EthosEnergy Awarded Operations and Maintenance Contract by Guernsey Power Station, LLC Worth Over $27M

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EthosEnergy has been awarded an operations and maintenance contract worth over $27M by Guernsey Power Station LLC, a partnership by Caithness Energy, L.L.C. and Apex Power Group, LLC.

The five year contract includes mobilization services, as well as full care, custody and control operations and maintenance services for the new, greenfield Guernsey Power Station in Ohio.

Gary Keevill, Senior Vice President, Business & Energy Management at Caithness, said, “ EthosEnergy’s demonstrated capability in the safe and effective operations and maintenance of similar combined cycle facilities, including our Freedom Power Plant in Pennsylvania, made them our top choice for this project.

“ We look forward to working with EthosEnergy as our partner for the Guernsey Power Station.”

Charlie Hoock, President, Asset Solutions at EthosEnergy, said, “ Our proven approach to operations and maintenance, our support of the project’s late stage development and our collaborative relationship with Caithness allowed them to select EthosEnergy with a high degree of confidence for the project.

“ Guernsey Power Station has the most efficient combined cycle technology in the market and with our support will supply reliable electricity to Ohio through the clean burning of natural gas. As part of our contract with Guernsey Power Station, LLC we will recruit and hire all site personnel required to operate the facility. We will also support the project with staff from our Houston and Alpharetta offices.”

Notes to Editor

EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil & gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include power plant engineering, procurement and construction; facility operations & maintenance; design, manufacture and application of engineered components, upgrades and re-rates; repair, overhaul and optimization of gas and steam turbines, generators, pumps, compressors and other high-speed rotating equipment. www.ethosenergygroup.com

Caithness Energy, L.L.C. has partnered with Apex Power Group, LLC (Apex) to develop the Guernsey Power Station, a 1875 megawatt natural gas fired power project in Guernsey County, Ohio. Caithness Energy LLC is a privately-held independent power producer committed to developing power projects that benefit our environment and the communities in which the plants are located. Apex Power Group, LLC is a privately held power generation development company committed to providing efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly energy.