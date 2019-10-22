Taoglas and Vodafone Ireland Design Next-Generation IoT Solutions on Application Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas, a leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, today at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles (MWC LA) announced that Vodafone has selected Taoglas Edge, an industrial-grade hardware and firmware connectivity solution, for the Vodafone Business Invent application development platform. The platform allows for the creation of custom-built IoT solutions that serve a variety of industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, and transportation.

Today, businesses are looking for ways to overcome the complexity of building next-generation IoT solutions, and to accelerate their adoption and deployment. The integration of Taoglas Edge with Vodafone’s Invent platform means businesses have immediate access to a connected IoT solution. They can easily design, develop, pilot and deploy a range of bespoke IoT applications with a cost-effective short and long-range wireless hardware and firmware platform, complete with a variety of sensors. They can leverage the advanced data analytics gathered from edge devices and sensors and integrate with Vodafone’s existing IoT managed connectivity platform, providing the speed and flexibility of a global IoT SIM, with industry-recognized security.

“The partnership between Vodafone and Taoglas helps IoT customers and their applications get to market on time the first time. Successful adoption of IoT is all about enterprises using sophisticated intelligence from their IoT data to help them make more insightful decisions,” said Dermot O’Shea, Co-CEO of Taoglas. “A connectivity revolution is taking place and gaining more steam as companies like Vodafone roll out high-speed 5G networks worldwide. We have seen significant interest in IoT application development around industrial appliances, medical devices, smart grid, smart farming and animal health, asset tracking, predictive maintenance and more.”

Combining Taoglas Edge and Vodafone’s suite of IoT services and global connectivity, businesses have the ability to create next-generation IoT solutions that can scale massively, offer enterprise-class security and support comprehensive management across many different connected machines, systems, instruments and appliances. Taoglas uniquely also uses embedded low power AI machine learning in the Edge to create intelligent solutions that can be battery powered and recognise and interact with the world around them, making decisions in real time without needing to compute back in the cloud.

“Vodafone is the global leader in providing IoT connectivity, with over 88.9 million connections worldwide. The recent introduction of our Invent platform, with the Taoglas Edge, will provide an end-to-end IoT solutions for businesses of all sizes and will allow them to connect globally,” said Debbie Power, IoT Country Manager, Vodafone Ireland. “This will help democratize the IoT landscape by giving businesses connectivity, device, app development, data insights, hosting and a fully managed service in one place.”

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world’s leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high-performance RF antenna with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, China, and the US, in-house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

About Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone is Ireland's leading total communications provider with 2.3 million customers and employs over 2,000 people directly and indirectly in Ireland.

Vodafone provides a total range of communications solutions including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications to consumers and to small, medium and large businesses. Since 2011, Vodafone has expanded its enterprise division, offering integrated next-generation fixed and mobile solutions in addition to cloud-based platforms, machine to machine services and professional ICT support.

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading international mobile communications groups with mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 55 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.ie