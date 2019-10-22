Bombardier Connects With GE to Go Big on Big Data, Offers Free “Smart” Box for Challenger, Global Customers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bombardier today announced a Preferred Service Provider (PSP) agreement with GE Aviation. As of today, GE will power Bombardier’s cockpit and cabin connectivity solutions – including new, curated, service bundles that will simplify the selection of cockpit and cabin services with tip-to-tail solutions for new and in-service aircraft. This agreement is a first step toward the launch of Bombardier’s comprehensive Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program. Launching in the second half of 2020, Smart Link Plus will help Bombardier customers drive operations and maintenance decisions by leveraging fleet-wide data.

GE Aviation is also working closely with Bombardier on the development of the Smart Link Plus box – a Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) “smart” box capable of generating key data for customers, enabling them to increase operational efficiency, and minimize return-to-service times through data-driven decisions. The smart box combines GE’s joint venture, Avionica’s, lightweight, highly functional and open architecture hardware with GE’s health and data management software.

Eligible Challenger and Global customers will receive this HMU “brain” free-of-charge.* The smart box, at the heart of the program, will provide aircraft data to Bombardier’s digital platform where it will be analyzed and transferred into actionable insights, drawing on Bombardier’s aircraft expertise and leveraging the power of the entire connected fleet.

Smart Link Plus generated insights will empower flight operations and maintenance teams to more efficiently dispatch, troubleshoot and track aircraft service needs. The free-of-charge Smart Link Plus box* will be available for installation on new and in-service aircraft at all Bombardier service centers.

The smart box technology was first introduced on the flagship Global 7500 aircraft and will now be adapted for eligible Challenger and other Global aircraft programs, further maximizing the Bombardier in-service experience.

“Bombardier business jet customers expect and deserve the latest and greatest technology advancements available and we are continuing to deliver a high level of sophistication,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience. “Our new Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program will create fully connected aircraft, enabling customers to access key data and insights to help with decision-making and flight operations. We are excited to announce this for our in-service fleet as well as new aircraft. Coupled with our extensive global infrastructure expansion, this digital transformation is the next step in dramatically enhancing Bombardier’s customer service experience worldwide.”

A key enabler for the Smart Link Plus vision will be through GE Aviation’s Digital Works services leveraging GE’s experience in data and analytics. Digital Works will support the operator including connectivity, cockpit communications, flight support, and safety applications.

“This new relationship with Bombardier will help streamline customer service relationships by offering integrated connectivity service offerings and customer support,” said Andrew Coleman, Senior VP, Digital Solutions of GE Aviation. “We are honoured to be the preferred partner of Bombardier to create advanced technologies to help connect the aircraft with flight operations and improve overall efficiencies and capabilities. Our work is centered around delighting our customers and delivering industry-leading levels of service.”

The final stage of the program brings it to its apex: a fully connected aircraft that connects owners, maintenance crews, pilots and operators to data-enabled applications, while leveraging insights from the Bombardier fleet to unlock an unprecedented experience in one digital ecosystem, including future benefits such as aircraft predictive maintenance.

The development of the Bombardier’s Smart Link Plus program represents the next step in Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to improve and enhance the customer experience on every level. With the introduction of service centre infrastructure enhancements, new products and services and the next step in its ongoing digital transformation, Bombardier continues to develop ways to maximize the customer service experience for its customers around the world.

*Smart Link Plus is under development and subject to change. Certain conditions will apply for program enrollment and to obtain the free smart box installation. For aircraft eligibility or other considerations, customers can contact Bombardier

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 7500, Smart Link and Smart Link Plus are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.