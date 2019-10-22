Safety Is Priority in Jet Aviation Deal With GE Aviation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jet Aviation and GE Aviation have signed a long-term agreement for a comprehensive safety and fleet modernization project including C-FOQA™. The program covers Jet Aviation’s global fleet of some 300 aircraft including Airbus, Boeing BBJ, Bombardier, Dassault, Gulfstream and more.

“The partnership with GE Aviation and their C-FOQA Flight Efficiency Services data analytics marks a continued commitment Jet Aviation has in the support of our flight operations, our flight crews and, most importantly, our customers,” Don Haloburdo, vice president, Flight Services, Jet Aviation, said. “Because safety will always be our top priority, we’ve chosen to work with the industry leader.”

FOQA (Flight Operations Quality Assurance), also commonly referred to as FDM (Flight Data Monitoring), is the process of analyzing and reviewing routinely recorded flight data. Airlines and operators that adopt FOQA are better able to identify and eliminate potential safety hazards in flight operations.

“Jet Aviation puts safety as a top priority for its business and its clients”, said Andrew Coleman, chief commercial officer for GE Aviation’s Digital Group. “Our teams are working together to implement a leading FOQA safety solution and support services across Jet Aviation’s fleet to continue promoting safety across our industry.”

David Dalpiaz, senior director, operations & technical services, Jet Aviation, added, “GE Aviation’s C-FOQA program is an integral tool utilized by Jet Aviation to ensure our training programs and operating policies are not only delivering upon the most stringent principles of safety and efficiency in the industry, but are setting new standards of excellence for the years ahead. GE Aviation's C-FOQA program allows us to carry this to a new level."

Launched in 2015 in partnership with the Flight Safety Foundation and now used by more than 300 operators globally, C-FOQA is GE Aviation’s premier service for helping business jet operators understand and improve safety. GE’s patented analytics software fuses meteorological information, navigation data, and terrain mapping to identify safety events and measurements on thousands of flights every day.

Since its introduction in the airline industry more than 20 years ago, FOQA has been widely credited with reducing incident and accident rates at airlines where it has been adopted. In its 2017-2018 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Enhancements, the NTSB encourages aircraft operators to improve safety oversight of their aircraft by routinely reviewing recorded flight data in a structured program such as C-FOQA.

About Jet Aviation

Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was founded in Switzerland in 1967 and is one of the leading business aviation services companies in the world. More than 4,600 employees cater to client needs from 50 facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and the Caribbean. The company provides maintenance, completions and refurbishment, engineering, FBO and fuel services, along with aircraft management, charter services and personnel services. Jet Aviation's European and U.S. aircraft management and charter divisions jointly manage a fleet of some 300 aircraft. Please visit www.jetaviation.com and follow us on twitter: http://twitter.com/jetaviation.

More information about General Dynamics is available online at www.generaldynamics.com.

About GE Aviation

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.geaviation.com/digital