BillerudKorsnäs Joins Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BillerudKorsnäs, a global leader in renewable packaging materials and solutions, has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier network, a program developed by Amazon to help vendors meet the company’s packaging guidelines.

Becoming an APASS packaging supplier is a certification of BillerudKorsnäs’ design, engineering and testing solutions expertise and value provided to customers for more than 20 years. As a member of the APASS network, BillerudKorsnäs can now ensure that the solutions it designs and produces meet the requirements of Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging programs and the three tiers of certification: Frustration-Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-In-Own-Container (SIOC) and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP).

“ We’re delighted to join the APASS network and help companies that sell through Amazon — such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, appliance and electronics manufacturers — optimize their e-commerce packaging for Amazon fulfillment,” said Tim Stone, Manager of the Packaging Design & Engineering team in Portland. “ Our experienced teams are skilled at developing packaging solutions that help our clients protect their products, reduce waste and lower costs while improving the customer experience.”

BillerudKorsnäs helps the world’s largest global brands gain packaging control and transparency throughout their complex manufacturing operations. For more than 20 years the packaging solutions developed by BillerudKorsnäs have delivered a minimum of 15% ocean freight savings through improved volumetric efficiencies and significant reduction in carbon footprint. BillerudKorsnäs Managed Packaging has teams of experts in strategic locations around the world who collaborate with clients to develop solutions focused on packaging engineering, design, testing, pre-press, sourcing, quality and implementation. The company delivers packaging to more than 2,800 OEM factories across Southeast Asia from a wide network of qualified providers.

BillerudKorsnäs’ Managed Packaging comprehensive solutions include printed corrugated and folding carton packaging, corrugated shipping cartons, packaging management, packaging engineering and testing, material specifications and color standards.

About BillerudKorsnäs

BillerudKorsnäs is a global leader in renewable packaging materials and solutions. Its expertise, ranging from raw material to consumer insights and environmental concerns, is key in unlocking the potential of paper and packaging solutions and, ultimately, empowering brands and businesses. Every day BillerudKorsnäs helps save resources, increase profits and excite millions of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.billerudkorsnas.com/managed-packaging/.