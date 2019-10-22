 Vast Broadband Selects Netcracker to Deliver BSS and OSS Transformation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker announced today that it has been selected by Vast Broadband to deliver a BSS and OSS transformation program that will enable the growing cable and Internet service provider to enhance its customer experience, quickly introduce new services, consolidate its BSS and OSS platforms to reduce total cost of ownership, and realize post-acquisition efficiencies. This extended multiyear fully-managed agreement between the companies demonstrates the ongoing strategic partnership between Vast and Netcracker as well as the future-proofing alignment between Vast’s business vision and Netcracker’s technology roadmap. Leveraging more than two decades of success delivering business transformation for communications service providers, Netcracker’s uniquely skilled professional services team will help Vast execute a BSS/OSS transformation initiative.

This program will automate Vast’s end-to-end fulfillment processes and will dramatically reduce operational costs by migrating subscribers and consolidating multiple BSS and OSS systems gained via acquisition onto Vast’s fully hosted Netcracker BSS and OSS solution.

Netcracker’s solution provides the critical backbone for Vast’s customer experience, managing and automating billing, inventory, service fulfillment and product management. Netcracker will centralize many of Vast’s core business capabilities onto this single, common platform. Netcracker will implement enhanced agent desktop capabilities to reduce training costs and effort while minimizing call handling time, add additional network integration components, and deliver API-based integration with Vast’s CRM layer to automate end to end processes.

“We are pleased to continue delivering powerful business capabilities and innovations to Vast Broadband that will help this competitive, multi-service operator to continue to execute on its aggressive growth strategy for the long term,” said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager North America at Netcracker.

“This new extended agreement comes as a direct result of Netcracker proving its value as a key strategic partner as we continue to grow organically and by acquisition, deliver more advanced services, improve our customer experience and reduce our operational costs,” said Larry Eby, COO at Vast Broadband.

About Vast Broadband

Vast Broadband, headquartered in Sikeston, Missouri is a leading broadband / cable company providing high-speed Internet, video, home automation/security and voice services to over 58,000 residential and business customers in South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Vast Broadband recently purchased NTS Communications ("NTS"), a regional broadband fiber company offering high-speed Internet, video, and voice services to over 20,000 residential and business customers in Texas and Louisiana. For more information, please visit www.vastbroadband.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.