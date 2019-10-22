Actian Delivers Industry Leading Performance & Deployment Flexibility With Availability of Actian Avalanche on Microsoft Azure

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actian, a leader in hybrid data management, data warehousing, and data integration technology that is part of the HCL Technologies global ecosystem, today announced the availability of its flagship Actian AvalancheTM cloud data warehouse, a fully managed service, on Microsoft Azure. Actian Avalanche provides a flexible hybrid solution to migrate data and apps to the cloud at your own pace, while delivering breakthrough levels of speed, flexibility and economics both on-premise and in the cloud. Avalanche is designed to work seamlessly with Azure data services such as Azure Data Lake Store Gen 2, Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft PowerApps, and Azure AI including Azure Machine Learning.

Companies need the enterprise-grade performance, management, and security capabilities of a modern data warehouse, combined with the elasticity and economics of the cloud to deploy and scale data analytics services. With more companies migrating to Azure, Actian recognized the market need for an enterprise-class, hybrid cloud data warehouse to deliver superior data analytics capabilities and performance.

Actian Avalanche on Azure delivers unique value by providing:

One of the Fastest Data Warehouses on Azure: Industry standard benchmarks demonstrate a significant performance advantage over alternative offerings in the market

“Actian is proud to offer Avalanche to its customers on Microsoft Azure, powering performance at scale and real-time insights in the cloud without compromising speed or flexibility,” said Rohit De Souza, CEO and President of Actian. “Avalanche’s fully managed solution, now offering free storage for the first year, enables customers to focus on delivering superior insight while enjoying unprecedented savings and deployment flexibility as they modernize their enterprise data warehouse.”

Actian Avalanche Free Storage Offer

As a special incentive to help customers maximize their ROI when adopting Avalanche cloud data warehouse, Actian is announcing that organizations can now harness Actian Avalanche’s impressive performance on Azure with Avalanche’s up to 10 TBs of “Free Storage for the First Year” promotional offering for qualifying purchases (terms and conditions apply and offer is subject to change). For an in-depth look at what next generation, hybrid cloud data warehouse computing is all about and terms of this groundbreaking promotional offer, go to actian.com/avalanche.

Beacon Health Adopts Actian Avalanche Cloud Data Warehouse

“Actian is known for innovative data management and integration technology. At Beacon Health, we tested and selected Actian Avalanche to address our most demanding data analytics workloads,” said Dan Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Beacon Health Options, Inc. “With Actian’s introduction of their Avalanche cloud data warehouse offering for Azure, we believe that we found the perfect combination of great analytic performance and the lowest total cost of ownership available in a cloud offering. This will allow Beacon to service our customers more effectively and very cost-efficiently.”

Recognizing the industry need for a data warehouse that can maintain a hybrid environment, with some data in the cloud and some on-premise, Actian built a highly automated and fully managed cloud data warehouse so organizations can focus less on administration and maintenance and more on their business differentiation. Actian Avalanche, now available on Azure, allows customers to use the same skills, technology, and applications for both cloud and on-premise deployments, greatly reducing the staff required to administer hybrid deployments and resolves the data complexity issues around compliance that businesses have faced for some time.

About Actian – Activate your Data™

Actian, majority owned by HCL Technologies, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management, and industry solutions Actian ensures that business critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they power their businesses with data.

Actian is majority owned by HCL Technologies (HCL), who empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses transform into next-gen enterprises.

