Third Major Water Utility in the United Kingdom Adopts Blackline Safety G7 to Protect Its Workforce

Blackline Safety and its distributor, Breathe Safety, have teamed up to deliver G7 connected safety wearables to the UK marketplace (Photo: Business Wire)

COLCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The third of twelve major water and sewerage authorities in the United Kingdom has awarded a $3.4M contract for Blackline Safety’s (TSX.V:BLN) G7c connected gas detection wearables with a five-year G7 Insight service plan. G7c products and services will be deployed through Blackline’s authorized distributor, Breathe Safety.

“G7c wearables will help to keep utilities personnel safe while they deliver clean drinking water to homes and businesses,” said Mark Haylett, Area Sales Manager at Blackline Safety Europe. “Having won all three major UK water and sewerage contracts tendered this year, G7c has proven to deliver an unbeatable combination of features and capabilities far superior to competitor offerings.”

To monitor the atmosphere for gas-based hazards, each G7c will be deployed with a cartridge featuring one, three or four gas sensors, including oxygen, ozone, chlorine and hydrogen sulphide. Automating regulatory compliance reporting, every gas reading, gas sensor bump test and calibration is automatically uploaded to the Blackline Safety Cloud for storage, reporting and visualization within Blackline Analytics software.

Every G7c wearable under this contract will also be field upgradeable, providing the option of real-time safety services for lone worker monitoring and productivity, including fall and no-motion detection, an SOS latch, two-way voice calling and messaging, 24/7 live monitoring and push-to-talk that turns G7c into a walkie-talkie.

About Breathe Safety: Since our inception, the Breathe Safety name has been synonymous with sustaining life in hazardous environments and providing a quality service to clients in a variety of industries. Providing a full spectrum of support services in the critical areas of confined space working and respiratory protective solutions, we have been involved with a range of equipment, including gas detectors and breathing apparatus to ATEX lighting and air movers, winches, tripods and harnesses. Hire, sales, service, calibration, training, consultancy and rescue are all among the services which we offer to clients, with the intention of providing a turnkey solution for this important area of safety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone’s safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognised for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world’s first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G/4G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

