LeanDNA Partners with Spirit AeroSystems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeanDNA, a purpose-built analytics platform for factory inventory optimization and management, today announced a new partnership with Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR). Spirit, the world’s largest first-tier aerostructures manufacturer, will deploy LeanDNA’s advanced analytics platform across five of its largest manufacturing sites.

“Exceptional execution in supply chain is critical to Spirit’s long-term success,” said Jim Cocca, vice president of supply chain execution for Spirit AeroSystems. “Empowering procurement teams to make better daily decisions and standardizing their work across manufacturing sites will further our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations now and in the future.”

LeanDNA’s cloud-based factory analytics platform improves on-time delivery by arming procurement teams with actionable data that reduces shortages, optimizes inventory and improves buyer efficiency. The platform uses predictive and prescriptive analytics to support inventory decisions, find opportunities to get ahead of future shortages and drive collaboration across teams, suppliers and factory sites.

“LeanDNA is thrilled to partner with Spirit AeroSystems to help them achieve their supply chain goals,” said Richard Lebovitz, founder and CEO of LeanDNA. “Spirit’s forward-thinking approach to supply chain transformation aligns with our belief that innovative technology is the key to advancing modern manufacturing.”

LeanDNA is purpose-built for complex supply chains and serves a growing roster of leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers. On average, LeanDNA customers will realize a 14 percent inventory reduction and 18 percent on-time delivery improvement after utilizing the platform for one year.

For more information about LeanDNA, visit www.leandna.com.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA builds software for factories across the globe. With a deep focus on making inventory analytics automated, actionable and collaborative, LeanDNA enables manufacturers to optimize inventory, avoid shortages and stay on-time with customers. The LeanDNA platform promotes visibility and standardization across systems, suppliers and sites, unlocking working capital for the business. For more information about the Austin, Texas-based company, visit www.leandna.com.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.