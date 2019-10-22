Walgreens, Susan G. Komen and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Collaborate to Support Research in Tough-to-Treat Cancers and Increase Access to Care

DEERFIELD, Ill. & DALLAS & RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens announced today a new collaboration with Susan G. Komen and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to enable research in tough-to-treat cancers and increase access to care with a pledge to contribute more than $25 million to the organizations, collectively, over the next five years. Through a combination of corporate donations and in-store fundraising, the commitment will enable new research in metastatic breast and pediatric blood cancers, as well as increase access, treatment and support services for those living with these diseases.

“At Walgreens, we see the devastating impact of a cancer diagnosis and the challenges people living with cancer and their caregivers face in one of the toughest journeys of their lives,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations. “By collaborating with Susan G. Komen and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, we aim to advance critical needs in research, expand prevention programs and help families with the everyday challenges of living with cancer.”

Walgreens customers can get involved by donating to the organizations during checkout at the more than 9,500 U.S. Walgreens retail pharmacy locations November 3 through 17. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Susan G. Komen are committed to supporting patient services and increasing access to screening and treatments locally and nationally. All donations Walgreens receives in November will be split equally between the two organizations.

“Susan G. Komen is thankful for the support of Walgreens and their customers and excited about the potential of this collaboration to accelerate the pace of research discovery, particularly as it relates to understanding and combating why breast cancers recur and become metastatic,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen. “Thanks to this partnership, we will be able to help support people touched by breast cancer today, while we spur the development of more effective treatments.”

According to Louis DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS President and CEO, “Our partnership with Walgreens is setting a new standard for what nonprofits and industry can do through collaboration to help more patients. Our investment of nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research is moving the needle, but new therapies can’t help patients who don’t have access to them. Through this partnership, we aim to reach more patients with critical support and services, in their communities.”

Breast cancer and blood cancers are complex to treat and remain prevalent in the United States. Currently, more than 3.8 million people living in the U.S. today have been treated for or are living with breast cancer – the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women – and nearly 1.4 million are living with or in remission from blood cancer in the United States.

In support of meeting the critical needs of their communities, Susan G. Komen and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will focus on:

Susan G. Komen: Accelerating the pace of research discovery, particularly as it relates to understanding and combating breast cancer recurrence and metastasis, and will support people facing breast cancer today with trustworthy information and by helping them overcome barriers to timely, high-quality health care.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Accelerating the delivery of cancer treatment advances to pediatric patients and help patients, caregivers and survivors with the financial, emotional and psychological effects of cancer and its treatment.

Walgreens is supporting cancer patients through strategic collaborations with leading cancer organizations, specialized training to enable pharmacists to best serve those battling the disease and a suite of support offerings available through Walgreens more than 300 community-based specialty pharmacies.

Earlier this year, Walgreens launched Feel More Like You™. The program offers an integrated approach to cancer care with specially trained Walgreens beauty consultants and pharmacists working in select stores to provide personalized expertise and support to people living with cancer. Most recently as part of Feel More Like You, Walgreens created a ten-part podcast that explores how living with cancer not only impacts health, but identity. With a panel of experts, the first-of-its kind podcast offers advice on what to expect during cancer treatment, and personal stories to help individuals feel more like themselves.

Walgreens and its parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are committed to improving societal health and wellbeing around the world. In May, WBA announced the transatlantic “Collaboration for Cancer Prevention, Research and Support” aimed to develop and facilitate innovative cancer research in the U.S. and Europe, and to share best practices to improve patient care and support. The transatlantic effort and research collaboration includes the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), U.K.’s Macmillan Cancer Support, Susan G. Komen, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Walgreens Boots Alliance focuses on three priorities in efforts to support cancer programs: working with organizations that advance research, expanding prevention programs and assisting people living with cancer and their loved ones.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

About The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit www.lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.