Sunwave and Mavenir Announce Partnership to Expand Ecosystem for Enterprise OpenRAN

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, a US-based Network Software Provider and the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native vendor for CSPs, and Sunwave announce successful integration of Mavenir’s virtual RAN architecture with an Open digital interface into Sunwave’s CrossFire™ product portfolio and that first customer trials are now underway.

Existing Distributed Antenna System (DAS) deployments using the CrossFire™ platform can now be upgraded to support OpenRAN architectures and have an immediate path to 5G. The combination of Mavenir’s OpenRAN and enterprise communication portfolio together with Sunwave’s enterprise portfolio, provide the industry with a true OpenRAN production-proven platform supporting 4G/5G for Enterprise and Private LTE

The companies will jointly or independently support OpenRAN deployments in the enterprise private LTE market and take end to end responsibility.

“Our partnership with Mavenir will bring carrier-grade in-building wireless to small and medium enterprises. The digital integration of Mavenir’s OpenRAN with CrossFire™ is a revolution in mobile network deployment,” said Johnson Li, General Manager, Sunwave Communications.

“This is a game changer in DAS, Enterprise and multi-operator/neutral host deployments as it will break open the Enterprise RAN interface previously causing vendor lock-in and expensive head-end hardware. Used in conjunction with Mavenir’s enterprise portfolio provides a complete end to end network solution for operators and enterprise customers,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir President and CEO.

About Sunwave:

Sunwave is a global leader in digital radio technology, having launched it’s first generation of digital DAS solutions over 5 years ago and into a diverse range of applications including METRO rail tunnels, high rise enterprise buildings, hospitals, and stadiums. With the evolution of cellular networks to full virtualization, Sunwave is at the forefront of supporting digital integration using CPRI, O-RAN and other virtualized RAN interface protocols, with its fleet of Nano, Low, Medium, High and Extra Power radios. No other radio hardware manufacturer can deliver such a comprehensive range of power classes and certified 3GPP bands to all corners of the world.

Through our USA operations, the BTI Wireless team is excited by the future of the edge technology available with CrossFire N2, with bandwidth support from 360MHz to 3800MHz, leading the industry.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at www.mavenir.com

