AirHop and Altiostar Collaborate to Deliver Real-Time Network Intelligence for Open Cloud-Native 5G Mobile Networks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirHop Communications, a market leader of fully virtualized real-time Self-Organizing Network (SON) software, announced today at MWC Americas they are working with Altiostar, a pioneer in open virtualized RAN (open vRAN) technology, to deliver innovative real-time RAN automation and optimization solutions for 4G and 5G wireless networks by combining AirHop’s eSON technology with Altiostar’s open virtualized software-centric RAN solution.

“Altiostar is thrilled to collaborate with AirHop to provide real-time multi-cell coordinated network intelligence capabilities in conjunction with Altiostar’s innovative Open vRAN to mobile operators for 4G and 5G systems,” stated Altiostar’s Executive Vice President of Strategy and Product Management Thierry Maupilé. “AirHop’s commercially proven eSON provides the ability to dynamically assess and control network resources at every cell in the Open vRAN while optimizing performance from the perspective of the overall network, resulting in significant gains in network performance, improvements in end-user Quality of Experience (QoE) and reductions in OpEx.”

“AirHop is excited to deliver the power of real-time eSON combined with Altiostar’s innovative open architecture to deliver wireless operators with future-proof network solutions that addresses the needs of today with the reality of tomorrow’s 5G networks,” said Yan Hui, Co-Founder and CEO of AirHop Communications. “As network densification drives the need for many more cells, management and radio optimization of the coverage areas and interference becomes more challenging, wireless operators are pushing for solutions like AirHop eSON and Altiostar Open vRAN to bring automation and webscale economics to the wireless network to achieve sustainable levels of CapEx and OpEx.”

AirHop and Altiostar have deployed eSON network intelligence managed Open vRAN solutions in a lead operator’s network. The customer is attaining spectral efficiency improvements of 30% in macro cell deployments through innovative interference management algorithms. In addition, the combined solution delivers continuous network configuration, conflict detection and automated conflict resolution to ensure optimal network performance throughout deployment and ongoing operation. By dynamically coordinating RAN resources and parameters of neighboring cells across the entire network, the solution is able to deliver a consistently high end-user QoE.

About AirHop Communications

AirHop is a leader in real-time Self-Organizing Network (SON) solutions delivering dynamic Radio Access Network (RAN) resource optimization and improved Quality of Experience (QoE) to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). AirHop is the first company to combine RAN parameter access with real-time coordinated multi-cell optimization. AirHop’s eSON™ system, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents, delivers a flexible virtualized deployment architecture, scalable software platform and algorithms, a comprehensive API for multi-vendor support for 4G and 5G networks. AirHop is privately held and based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.airhopcomm.com.

About Altiostar:

Altiostar provides a 5G-ready virtualized RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual connectivity to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network. For more information visit www.altiostar.com or follow on Twitter @altiostar.