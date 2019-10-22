Standard Solar Celebrates Completion of First Community Solar Project in New York

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, Inc., a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide, today marked the completion of its first community solar project in New York (NY). The project was developed by U.S. Light Energy, a leading New York solar energy company, and subscribed by Common Energy. Standard Solar will own and operate the community solar farm. Local and state representatives, solar advocates and project partners gathered today at the Sugar Hill Solar Farm in Clifton Park, NY to celebrate.

The 7-megawatt (MW), ground-mounted solar project located on 40 acres of land on the Sugar-Hill/Sugar-View Farm on Sugar Hill Road is expected to produce more than 8.6 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually.

As a participant in New York State’s Community Solar Program, the project will provide homeowners, renters, and businesses with the benefits of solar energy without the cost of equipment, installation and maintenance. Common Energy subscribed the project through local partnerships and outreach across the Capital Region. The Sugar Hill project will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 500 homes, preventing over 3.2 million pounds of carbon emissions each year, the equivalent of approximately 40,000 fully grown trees. Participants in the program will receive clean energy credits on their National Grid bill each month and will save on average $10-20 per month for up to 20 years. Homeowners, renters and businesses in the area that are interested in the program should contact Common Energy, which is subscribing additional projects across the region.

“We are excited that through our financial strength, project development expertise and strong partnerships we are bringing the first community solar project to the residents of Clifton Park,” said Scott Wiater, President & CEO, Standard Solar. “We’re committed to building on this momentum and replicating its success with additional community solar projects throughout New York and the U.S.”

“We are pleased to be part of this important project that brings real economic and environmental benefits to the entire community,” said Common Energy’s Founder and CEO, Richard Keiser. “Affordable clean energy has never been easier to access, and we are proud to enable residents and businesses across the region this opportunity to save money and lower carbon emissions.”

The project received over $1.6 million in funding from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s NY-Sun initiative, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar, Inc. is a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. Dedicated to making distributed generation (DG) solar more accessible to businesses, institutions, governments and utilities, the company is forging the path for clean, renewable energy development through turnkey solutions. With more than 100 megawatts installed, financed and maintained, Standard Solar is one of the most trusted and respected solar companies in the US. Owned by Énergir, a leading energy provider with more than $5.8 billion US in assets, Standard Solar operates nationally, is headquartered in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.standardsolar.com

About U.S. Light Energy

U.S. Light Energy is a New York-based distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar and renewable energy solutions for residential and small commercial customers. Working on behalf of all interested parties: land and business owners, local authorities (AHJ’s), engineering, product vendors, contractors, and financiers to create distributed energy projects where everyone can be proud to participate and help create a better future for our children and for our planet. U.S. Light Energy is headquartered in Latham, NY. For more information about U.S. Light Energy, please visit www.USLightEnergy.com

About Common Energy

Common Energy enables homeowners, renters, and businesses to save money and prevent emissions in their community. Common Energy connects residents’ existing electricity accounts to local, clean energy projects. This electricity lowers emissions and appears as a credit on the utility bill, lowering energy costs. Enrollment is free and can be completed in two minutes on Common Energy’s website (here). Common Energy recently won two awards from NYSERDA and is an official partner of New York’s Solar For All program. For more information visit www.commonenergy.us or email press@commonenergy.us.