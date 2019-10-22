Noodle.ai and SSAB Aim to Improve Steelmaking Production Processes With AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Enterprise Artificial Intelligence® provider, Noodle.ai, and SSAB Americas, the North American division of leading global steel manufacturer SSAB, have announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence throughout elements of the company’s steel manufacturing process in its U.S. operations.

SSAB develops high-strength steels and provides services for enhanced performance and sustainability to ultimately make end products lighter, stronger and more durable. Through its cost-efficient and flexible production system, SSAB Americas’ plants in the U.S. have an annual steel production capacity of nearly 2.5 million tons.

To improve efficiency in SSAB’s U.S. operations, Noodle.ai will focus on applying its Enterprise AI® Applications to enable probabilistic, pattern-based decisions, rather than deterministic, rules-based decision making.

Noodle.ai’s Enterprise AI® Platform and suite of applications will allow SSAB Americas to utilize its sensor data and pair it with external data to anticipate and plan for key variables affecting business operations including asset uptime, product quality and production flow. By continuously learning over time, Noodle.ai’s applications identify patterns in complex combinations and production variations, predict costly product quality issues before they occur, and detect opportunities to ultimately recommend plant-wide optimizations to increase profit.

“SSAB Americas is a pioneering manufacturing company that is looking to embrace new technologies to improve the quality of their products, service to customers and competitiveness,” said Noodle.ai Founder & CEO Steve Pratt. “Both Noodle.ai and SSAB look forward to further boosting SSAB’s efforts toward sustainability and increasing SSAB's economic performance through the power of data.”

“We are excited to implement new digitalization technologies and to explore how the application of Enterprise AI® can impact our performance and create a competitive advantage,” said Tom Toner, Vice President of Operations for SSAB Americas. “Our goal is to learn how we can increase efficiency and decrease any bottlenecks in our operations with this advanced technology.”

About Noodle.ai

Noodle.ai applies advanced data science to industries at the core of the global economy to create a world without waste. With Noodle.ai’s advanced Enterprise AI® applications, business leaders who make, move, and sell things are empowered to make better decisions, reduce wasted energy, money, and resources, and ensure their businesses are built to last. Founded in 2016, Noodle.ai is led by executives previously with the top firms in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and management consulting. Noodle.ai focuses on radical efficiency for supply chain, transportation & distribution, and manufacturing using leading-edge artificial intelligence.

About SSAB Americas

SSAB Americas is a division of SSAB, a global market leading Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in more than 50 countries, with production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm and has a secondary listing on the NASDAQ OMX in Helsinki. For more information, please visit www.ssab.com.