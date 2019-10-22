Fugro Implements Kahuna To Power Its Competency Development Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fugro’s commitment to employee development took another step forward with implementing Kahuna, a leading competency management platform.

Recognizing the importance of employee engagement, Fugro embarked on a journey to digitize their Human Capital Management processes. Fugro identified competency and skills management as a key business process in this journey. “We work with our clients on specialized projects that require our staff to have proven technical competency to perform these jobs,” said Darren Walley, Global Competence Manager. “It was clear from the beginning that Kahuna was the competency management system of choice as it fits perfectly with our technical competency framework. Since January, we have rolled out the system to the Global Remote Operated Vehicle and Diving operations, with the survey frameworks to be released in October. Benefits to the company, our clients and personnel are already becoming apparent due to being able to select specific personnel based on competence, and an increase in personnel engagement.”

“Working with Fugro is exciting because the nature of their business requires the use of leading-edge technology. We are helping Fugro optimize its workforce in keeping up with the ever-changing technology landscape and operate safely with high service quality,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna Workforce Solutions.

Having transparency in job requirements also benefits Fugro’s employees. The Kahuna platform provides employees clear visibility into global job requirements and allows for consistency in skill assessments. This approach engages and empowers employees in their career development while reducing bias in the promotion process.

Because Kahuna is a fit-for-purpose application, integration to the global Fugro IT landscape was of paramount importance. Kahuna’s ability to integrate with Workday®, Fugro’s chosen platform for core HR processes, was critical to success. The integration works in both directions. Core employee data is managed in Workday and passed to Kahuna. Competency assignments and assessments are managed in Kahuna and passed in real-time back to Workday. The result is that anyone (HR, supervisors, or employees) can run a report in Workday and see a comprehensive talent profile inclusive of competencies and all systems stay in sync without manual intervention.

Erwin Hoogeveen, Fugro’s Chief Human Resources Officer, added, “It was exciting working with the Kahuna team to make this a success. They understood our business and worked with our team to deliver a state-of-the-art solution in time and fully integrated with our Workday solution. The commitment and passion of both the Kahuna and Fugro teams made the difference and, since deploying Kahuna to the field, we’ve already received great feedback.”

About Fugro

We are the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analyzing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Through integrated data acquisition, analysis and advice, we unlock insights from Geo-data to help our clients design, build and operate their assets in a safe, sustainable, and efficient manner. For more information, visit www.fugro.com.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is transforming competency management and workforce planning. Our flagship Kahuna platform helps organizations gain an objective view of their workforce’s capabilities, measure talent supply against current and future demand, and maximize the return on training investment. Kahuna is used in a wide array of industries including oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. For more information, visit www.kahunaworkforce.com.