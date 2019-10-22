New Integration Between 7shifts and Revel Systems Designed to Simplify Labor Management and Improve Restaurant Operations

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revel Systems, a leading provider of a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a partnership integration with 7shifts, a restaurant labor management solution. The integration will enable restaurateurs to efficiently handle labor management concerns, which has become a critical and increasingly complex business need.

Through the partnership, Revel’s robust point of sale functionality can synchronize sales data with 7shifts’ scheduling and labor management software to help keep restaurants compliant, efficient and profitable.

“We’re delighted to add 7shifts as a partner within our Revel Integrated ecosystem, especially since their team brings the same level of attention and expertise to labor management that we’re able to give to the point of sale,” said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer at Revel Systems. “Together, we offer a complete solution for restaurant operators seeking to maximize their operational efficiency and profit margins.”

The integration will provide several critical features creating added value for restaurateurs such as:

View real-time sales data – This allows restaurateurs to visualize their restaurant performance in real-time and quickly check their labor profitability.

Automatic sales projections – The 7shifts system forecasts weekly sales with 95 percent accuracy so restaurant managers can build optimal schedules that adhere to labor targets.

Schedule enforcement – When restaurant staff members clock in on Revel’s POS, time-punches are cross-referenced with the 7shifts schedule to ensure the employees are scheduled to work. This prevents time-theft and unbudgeted overtime.

View real-time labor costs – Real-time labor costs are accrued in 7shifts as shifts are worked, allowing restaurateurs to instantly see their labor costs and make changes (such as cutting staff) if they are in danger of being overstaffed.

Sync employee wages – As staff members’ wages are changed in Revel’s system, they are automatically synced to 7shifts to eliminate duplicate data entry into both systems.

“Restaurateurs know what it takes to be successful, but are often dragged down by tasks that detract from providing great guest experiences, and ultimately, growing their business,” said Jordan Boesch, 7shifts CEO. “We're excited to partner with Revel to help restaurants simplify labor management and improve operating performance. By providing real-time labor and sales insights, we're enabling operators to more accurately predict future labor needs and make smarter decisions.”

The new capabilities will also enable managers and operators to spend less time and effort scheduling staff, reduce their monthly labor costs and streamline team communication.

The integration with 7shifts is part of Revel’s continued commitment to focus on strategic partnerships and deepen support for clients. The company recently announced the Revel Integrated program, a new initiative which transforms the company’s integration partner network and streamlines the incorporation of complementary technologies and services for partners and customers.

About Revel Systems

Revel Systems powers the ambitions of restaurants and retailers with a robust cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business management system. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains or single sites. The Revel Enterprise™ solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with hundreds of national, big brand customer implementations. Improving day-to-day operations and fueling merchant growth, Revel’s streamlined ecosystem helps customers seize their future by pairing an intuitive POS with powerful management tools on a single platform. Founded in 2010 with major offices in Atlanta, Lithuania, and San Francisco, Revel is a leading member of the Apple Enterprise Mobility Program. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com/ or call (415) 744-1433.

About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is the restaurant employee scheduling solution used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. 7shifts is used by growing multi-unit restaurant groups including Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram the App Store or Google Play.