Cradlepoint Selects Qualcomm Technologies to Power its ‘5G for Business’ Solution Roadmap, Enabling Carriers' Fixed Wireless and Mobile Services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile World Congress Americas – Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, today announced that it has selected the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 Modem-RF System to power its “5G for Business” solution roadmap. Cradlepoint is working with major carriers around the world to develop “5G for Business” offerings that address the unique and demanding requirements of enterprise and public sector customers.

Under a separate release today, Cradlepoint and Telstra announced a partnership that will tap into Cradlepoint’s deep enterprise cellular expertise and NetCloud platform to develop "5G for Business" Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) solutions for Telstra’s 5G network.

“Our comprehensive Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System architecture, which supports virtually any combination of 5G spectrum bands and modes, from sub-6 to extended-range mmWave, will enable Cradlepoint to develop a portfolio of business-class 5G wireless edge solutions to offer the best-in-class 5G performance that businesses demand,” said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management for modem chipsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The widespread adoption of our 5G Modem-RF System enables enhanced fixed broadband services that interoperate with the low, mid and high-band 5G network infrastructures.”

Cradlepoint is collaborating with wireless carriers around the world on “5G for Business” fixed wireless broadband and mobile offerings. Unlike consumers, business customers require robust, centrally-managed, enterprise-class security and a variety of deployment options from “office-in-a-box” to SD-WAN and mobile networks.

A recent Cradlepoint-sponsored report by Harbor Research forecasted the size of the “5G for Business” CPE market for fixed wireless and mobile broadband to be over $5.3 billion (USD) by 2023.

“‘5G for Business’ is developing into a massive market opportunity for wireless operators and providing a foundation to grow and expand other services, such as managed services, multi-access edge computing, vCPE, security, and differentiated services via network slicing, that elevates them beyond a fast dumb pipe,” stated Mike Sapien, chief analyst, Ovum. “Cradlepoint is already a leader in providing advanced mobile LTE and 5G Ready wireless edge solutions today and a first-mover in collaborating with carriers and ecosystem partners to develop the ‘5G for Business’ solutions and new business models needed to break this market open in 2020."

Pathway to 5G

Through its NetCloud platform, Cradlepoint provides wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile and IoT networks, designed to work in lock-step with the most advanced LTE cellular networks and provides a graceful “Pathway to 5G.” Cradlepoint NetCloud, which includes software-defined modem technology, is a comprehensive and cloud-delivered service that enables customers to build and manage wireless WANs with complete lifecycle management, robust edge security and SD-WAN traffic management for optimal performance and reliability.

“Cradlepoint’s global leadership in the cellular ecosystem is tied to our longstanding collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies,” said Ian Pennell, chief product officer at Cradlepoint. “We are excited to expand our relationship into the 5G realm with the second-generation Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which will power a portfolio of 5G wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile and IoT use cases with the broadest range of carrier networks.”

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint NetCloud service — based on the Elastic Edge™ architecture — delivers an agile, pervasive, and software-defined wireless edge that connects people, places and things everywhere over LTE and 5G cellular networks with resiliency, security, and control. More than 18,000 active enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

