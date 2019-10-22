NCI Awarded Joint Service Provider Contract with the Department of Defense

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced it has been awarded a four-year prime contract from the Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) to provide information technology support to the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Joint Service Provider (JSP). The award has a total contract value of $269.9 million, if all options are exercised, making it the largest award in the past 10 years for NCI.

Under the JSP Information Technology Support Services – Service Delivery (ITSS-SD) contract, NCI will implement the latest technologies as well as industry best practices to simplify operations, improve efficiencies and help JSP manage the Department of Defense enterprise IT infrastructure. The company will perform work at various locations within the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon, WHS’ Mark Center and Crystal City, Virginia.

“NCI is proud to support this critical mission and we look forward to delivering on our commitment of people first to meet JSP’s vision to Enable. Every. Mission.,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “We will implement new and innovative technologies, including our NCI Shai framework, to reduce administrative burden, automate repetitive tasks and share knowledge across the enterprise that will enable our team to deliver unparalleled support to JSP customers.

“With NCI’s Shai, our team now has digital teammates working for them—and JSP will benefit from one of the first federal AI-enabled service desk capabilities,” added Dillahay. “Our team of highly-trained and motivated professional personnel, combined with AI-powered tools, will shift employees’ time and efforts from low-value to high-value work, allowing the JSP organization to focus on solving the most pressing, mission‑critical challenges they face.”

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. The company has the expertise and proven track record to solve its customers' most important and complex mission challenges through technology and innovation — delivering cost-effective solutions and services in areas such as advanced analytics; agile DevSecOps; artificial intelligence; cybersecurity and information assurance; engineering and logistics; health IT; and hyperconverged infrastructure. Coupled with a refined focus on strategic partnerships, NCI is committed to bringing commercial innovation to missions of national importance. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com or email contactnci@nciinc.com.