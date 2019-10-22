Enclara Pharmacia Expands Collaborative Relationship With Ohio’s Hospice, Continues to Provide Innovative Technology and Highest Level of Clinical Support

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara Pharmacia (Enclara), the market leader in enterprise pharmacy services for the hospice community, announces its expanded relationship with Ohio’s Hospice, a leading provider of community-based hospice care. The new innovative agreement reaffirms a mutual commitment to enhancing patient care through comprehensive medication management and a focus on technology efficiencies across the expanding Ohio’s Hospice strategic partnership affiliates committed to sustaining not-for-profit, community-based hospice care in Ohio.

“As we work to define what superior quality end-of-life care should be, we must continuously invest in innovative solutions that increase operational efficiency, improve quality, optimize resources and the bed-side experience for our patients,” says Kent Anderson, president and CEO, Ohio’s Hospice. “The Enclara team developed a unique solution that will allow us to serve more patients and families with superior care and superior services. Through this innovative arrangement, affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice and their patients will have access to the medications they need, not only in urban centers as they do today, but also in the rural counties throughout Ohio wherever they call home. For us, it was developing key partnerships to create an elite group of providers who will allow us to remain ahead of the competition and will enable us to serve more patients and families with a higher level of hospice care.”

Since 2012, Ohio’s Hospice has benefitted from Enclara’s comprehensive pharmacy services, which include an experienced clinical team dedicated to supporting Ohio Hospice’s inpatient units (IPUs). Enclara’s IPU support provides hospices with evidence-based best practices for compliance, acute symptom management, medication access and waste reduction.

Reiterating the value of this partnership, Andy Horowitz, CEO, Enclara, states, “Enclara is excited to continue its longstanding partnership with Ohio’s Hospice. The announcement reaffirms Enclara’s mission to deliver best-in-class technology solutions, including E3 Mobile, real-time dashboard reporting and interoperability support. It further highlights our value and expertise with managing inpatient care in light of the recent Hospice Wage Index and Payment Rate rule change.”

Enclara will support Ohio’s Hospice through a variety of technology platforms, including its E3 Mobile application, a streamlined medication management solution that empowers hospice staff to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks by improving operational efficiencies between Electronic Medical Record (EMR), clinicians and the pharmacy. E3 Mobile integrates with Ohio’s Hospice’s EMR provider Netsmart to effectively eliminate redundant data entry and simplify data workflows for clinicians.

“Our mission is to ensure that our patients and their families have access to world-class end-of-life and chronic illness management,” says Anderson. “In doing so, we need strong strategic partners, like Enclara, that can provide the clinical and technology resources to support the needs of our patients and the clinicians who serve them. Enclara continues to be an industry trailblazer in delivering comprehensive solutions that streamline clinician workflows while improving efficiencies.”

The benefits of this relationship were further validated when Enclara successfully competed against eight other PBM’s through a rigorous RFI/RFP process designed to select the firm with the best demonstrated experience at delivering superior service delivery.

About Enclara Pharmacia

Enclara Pharmacia is a national full-service PBM and mail order supplier of medications and clinical services developed specifically for the hospice and palliative care industry. Enclara services over 500 customers and 90,000 patients nationally, helping to reduce pharmacy costs through a clinically driven model that enables home delivery of pharmaceuticals, as well as access to a network of over 65,000 retail pharmacies, including our own automated fulfillment pharmacies, and institutional pharmacies. For more information, visit www.enclarapharmacia.com.

About Ohio’s Hospice

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of:

Providing a patient atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring

Attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve

Preserving and enhancing patient dignity

Celebrating the life of each individual we serve

Reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.