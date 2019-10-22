Potbelly Launches Nationally on Grubhub with Sweet Deal

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine this: It’s Halloween night, the doorbell rings and instead of opening the door to a bunch of too-old-to-trick-or-treat teens, the person at the door hands you a bag loaded with Potbelly’s famous toasty sandwiches. And to top it off, the delivery driver also surprises you with a chewy, melt-in-your-mouth cookie that was baked fresh at Potbelly that day. Now that’s a scary good haul.

This Halloween, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, in partnership with Grubhub, is bringing the sweet deals and treats right to your door. With the nationwide expansion to nearly all Potbelly restaurants, all living souls (sorry ghosts) will be eligible to receive FREE delivery plus a FREE cookie on orders placed through Grubhub October 25 through October 31*.

“Delivery of warm, great-tasting sandwiches shouldn’t be scary,” said Potbelly Chief Marketing Officer, Brandon Rhoten. “Through our expanded partnership with Grubhub, we’ll deliver toasty sandwiches free, plus a free cookie treat, so you can keep zombie-ing out on your couch or putting the finishing touches on your costume.”

You can find your free delivery and free cookie in the Perks section of the Grubhub app and on the Potbelly menu online at Grubhub.com. Just add your cookie of choice (Sugar, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, or Chocolate Brownie) to your Potbelly order; it’ll automatically be discounted at checkout.

“We’re excited about our nationwide delivery expansion with Potbelly,” said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise Restaurants, Grubhub. “We’re proud to be supporting Potbelly with branded app development, loyalty and CRM, and now the ability to deliver their famous toasty sandwiches and real hand-scooped ice cream shakes to millions of hungry diners nationwide.”

Whether it’s Halloween or any other time of year, Potbelly is always proud to offer:

Scary-good toasty sandwiches packed full of quality ingredients like hand-sliced meats and fresh veggies. And don’t forget to try our legendary hot peppers, if you dare…

Real avocados freshly cut and hand-sliced in-shop for your toasty sandwich.

Melt-in-your-mouth cookies that are baked fresh daily in-shop and full of gooeyness like chocolate and marshmallow chunks.

Real hand-scooped ice cream shakes topped with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, and a classic butter cookie on the straw.

To have Potbelly delivered this Halloween and beyond, download the Grubhub app or go online to find your nearest Potbelly on Grubhub.

* Terms and conditions apply. Limit 1 free cookie per diner while supplies last. Valid for delivery orders only at participating Potbelly locations on grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Tax and fees still apply. Additional terms and restrictions apply at https://grhb.me/potbelly

