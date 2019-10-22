Step Inside – WWE® 2K20 Now Available

2K today announced that WWE® 2K20, the newest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, as well as Windows PC. (Photo: Business Wire)

2K today announced that WWE® 2K20, the newest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, as well as Windows PC. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2K today announced that WWE® 2K20, the newest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, as well as Windows PC. Highlighting fan-favorite Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, WWE 2K20 offers engaging gameplay across a wide variety of match types, giving players the chance to live their ultimate WWE dreams.

WWE 2K20 features include the female-fronted 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution; the ability to compete as both male and female Superstars in MyCAREER and mixed tag matches; new 2K Towers: Roman’s Reign that highlights Reigns’ epic career; as well as WWE 2K20 Originals, which offer substantially more content than previous post-launch additions.

“We’re incredibly excited to invite players to step inside the world of WWE with a deeper, more personal experience than we’ve ever offered,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “Our goal was to create a more immersive and representative experience than ever before, with game modes, options, updates and refinements that we hope will please returning fans and welcome in new players. We’re really excited to drive the WWE 2K franchise into the future and show players the vision and creativity Visual Concepts has to offer.”

WWE 2K20 feature highlights include:

2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution: Relive the groundbreaking journey of the Four Horsewomen and the Women’s Evolution in 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution, featuring in-depth documentary-style vignettes, cutscenes and objective-based gameplay. Play through unforgettable moments and matches from the meteoric rise of the Women’s Division, as told in the words of WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and WWE 2K20 Cover Superstar Becky Lynch;

MyCAREER – Featuring Both Male & Female MyPLAYER Characters: For the first time ever in WWE 2K franchise history, players can control both male and female MyPLAYER characters in MyCAREER as they journey through the twists, turns and storylines on the path to becoming a WWE Hall of Fame inductee - featuring cutscenes and voiceovers from more than 40 fan-favorite Superstars;

2K Towers: Roman’s Reign: Last year’s popular 2K Towers mode returns with exciting new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around the career of WWE 2K20 cover Superstar Roman Reigns. Take a WWE Superstar or created MyPLAYER into a new set of challenging Towers, each with a unique gauntlet of matches that boasts different challenges, match stipulations and player modifications;

Streamlined Controls: Controls are streamlined to allow new players to jump into the game more easily, while experienced players will still enjoy a challenge;

Creation Suite: A perennial fan favorite, the WWE 2K20 creation suite allows players to fully customize their own Superstars, apparel, arenas and more, and share them online with other players;



Downloadable Content: WWE 2K20 Originals: WWE 2K20 introduces WWE 2K20 Originals , each with its own unique theme and content, including a Showcase, new arenas, new takes on popular Superstars, story-driven 2K Towers, unlockable character parts and more. WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night is the first pack and is included at no extra charge for consumers who pre-ordered WWE 2K20 . Consumers who did not pre-order can purchase WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night for $14.99, available October 28, 2019. All subsequent WWE 2K20 Originals packs will be available for purchase at later dates, and come included with purchase of Deluxe and Collector’s Editions ; Each WWE 2K20 Originals pack will be available for $14.99; All four WWE 2K20 Originals packs are included with the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions ; Each WWE 2K20 Originals pack will be available at a different time throughout the coming months; Accelerator: Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch (excluding downloadable content); Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable Superstars throughout the life of the game; The Accelerator is now available for $4.99; Kickstart: Players get a leg up in MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock additional Superstar parts, moves and more; Start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 Deluxe Tokens; MyPLAYER KickStart is now available for $9.99;



WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass*: Save on WWE 2K20 Originals with this bundle featuring packs 2-4 for $29.99, ($44.97 value). Note: This content is already included with the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions;

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards: WWE SuperCard limited edition Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns cards are available with physical copies of the Standard and Deluxe Edition. The Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Mankind and Mr. Socko Support Card are available with the physical version of the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition. These cards are only available with physical copies of WWE 2K20;

Massive Playable Roster: Offering more than 180 playable characters, the WWE 2K20 roster gives players the opportunity to compete with their favorite WWE Superstars, as well as WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Players can compete with current WWE Superstars such as Bayley, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Matt Riddle and Toni Storm; as well as WWE Legends such as Dwayne “The Rock®” Johnson, André the Giant, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and more;

Universe Mode: Bigger than ever before, giving players higher caps on match limits, championship slots per show and rivalries per show along with new cutscenes, 3,040 new promo lines and improved overall flow;

Soundtrack: Curated to suit the diverse tastes of the WWE Universe, WWE 2K20 ’s in-game soundtrack features 12 tracks across hip-hop, hard rock, punk, metal, electropop and alternative/indie rock, including: Banks – “Gimme”; Barns Courtney – “99”; Bring Me The Horizon featuring Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”; Grandson – “Stigmata”; Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”; Motley Crue featuring Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”; Muse – “The Dark Side”; Poppy – “METAL”; Saweetie – “Icy Girl”; The Black Keys – “LO / HI”; The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”; Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”.

Curated to suit the diverse tastes of the WWE Universe, ’s in-game soundtrack features 12 tracks across hip-hop, hard rock, punk, metal, electropop and alternative/indie rock, including:

Developed by Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K20 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K20 is now available worldwide for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. For more information on WWE 2K20 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K20 or subscribe on YouTube.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

* PlayStation™Network, Xbox Live or Steam account and Internet connection required. Copy of WWE 2K20 required to play.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: WWE Network; major distribution agreements; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including, without limitation, claims relating to CTE; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our revolving credit facility; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercising control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares which are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the relatively small public “float” of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made, are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K Silicon Valley. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

*According to 2008 - 2019 Metacritic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at http://www.take2games.com/. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.