Boxlight and DHE Computer Systems Once Again Selected by Colorado’s Cooperative Educational Purchasing Council as Preferred Classroom Audio Visual Solutions Providers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHE Computer Systems, a nationally recognized technical sales and services company, in partnership with Boxlight (BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, has once again won Colorado’s Cooperative Educational Purchasing Council’s (CEPC) Audio Visual bid. The bid award for the 2019-20 school year replaces the previous catalog bid and is effective starting August 1.

From August 1, 2019 – July 30, 2020, DHE will offer approved pricing for the highly-acclaimed interactive teaching technologies, including the following Boxlight products:

ProColor 65-inch and 75-inch interactive panels

MimioTeach bar for turning any whiteboard into an interactive whiteboard

MimioBoard collaborative touch board

Mimio Interactive Ultra Short-Throw projector

The bid process, led by JeffCo Public Schools, operates under the CEPC, a cooperative of Colorado Public Schools and represents approximately 70 percent of the K-12 public school enrollment for the state of Colorado.

Comprised of purchasing professionals from public school districts throughout the state of Colorado, CEPC is dedicated to, among other things, providing superior service to enhance the education of children, obtaining the most favorable prices with the use of cooperative bids and fostering professional growth among members.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected as a ‘Jeffco Standard’ for interactive technologies for two years in a row,” said Elena Hammack, owner of DHE, “We look forward to continuing to deliver Boxlight’s industry-leading interactive technologies in order to support teachers and help students learn more effectively.”

For more information about the Audio-Visual Equipment bid #25154, contact DHE Computer Systems, LLC at boxlight@dhecs.com or by calling 720-240-4560.

About DHE Computer Systems

DHE is a nationally recognized Technical Sales and Services company. Our offices are centrally located in Centennial Colorado in the Denver Tech Center. We support Enterprise, Small and Medium sized businesses, Healthcare, Education (K-12 through Higher Ed), Government accounts as well as end users. DHE offers thousands of your favorite technology solutions at very competitive prices. Our experience and dedication to our clients is what differentiates DHE from our competition. Discover personalized service and solid advice from a partner you can trust.

About Boxlight Corporation:

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology and STEM solutions for the global education market. The company improves student engagement and learning outcomes by providing educators the products they need for the 21st century classroom. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite of software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services. Boxlight also provides educators with thousands of free lesson plans and activities via MimioConnect®, an interactive teaching community. For more information about the Boxlight story and its product offerings, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.