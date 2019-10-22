ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement with BWX Technologies

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) announced today that it has signed a new long-term agreement with BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) to supply materials used in the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components. This agreement begins in 2019 with the supply of long lead-time materials and runs through mid-2026. ATI anticipates revenues totaling approximately $600 million over the multi-year period.

“ We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with BWXT to help propel the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered carriers and submarines. Our history of innovative naval propulsion materials spans over 50 years, including products used on the U.S. Navy’s first nuclear-powered submarine,” said Robert S. Wetherbee, ATI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ ATI’s deep materials science expertise and unique process capabilities allow us to produce materials that play an important role in BWXT’s mission for the U.S. Navy.”

