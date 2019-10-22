ENGIE Announces Multi-Energy Market Agreement with Walmart

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ENGIE US Wind announced that it is continuing to service Walmart’s renewable energy needs via an innovative agreement that utilizes two virtual renewable power purchase agreements (VPPAs) to enable building more than 366 MW of wind projects in different US energy markets, all under a single procurement process. This process was important to Walmart as it continues to make progress towards its goal of powering 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by the end of 2025.

Walmart is purchasing 166 MW from ENGIE’s Prairie Hill project in Texas and 200 MW from ENGIE’s King Plains project in Oklahoma, with construction on both sites underway. The energy produced annually matches to portions of electricity load in Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, and distribution centers throughout parts of the ERCOT and Southwest Power Pool markets.

“Sourcing from wind energy projects — like these from ENGIE — is a core component in the mix to meet our goals,” said Mark Vanderhelm, Vice President of Energy for Walmart Inc. “The energy we'll procure from these facilities represents an important leap forward on our renewable energy journey and reinforces Walmart’s broader mission to spark collective action — alongside key partners — to drive environmental sustainability.”

This deal complements Walmart’s existing VPPA with ENGIE for 150 MW at the Triple H wind project in South Dakota, where construction is also underway. Combined with the existing Triple H deal, the new Prairie Hill and King Plains deals bring Walmart and ENGIE’s collaboration to more than 500 MW of wind power in the US market. Triple H, Prairie Hill and King Plains are part of the portfolio acquired in early 2018 by a subsidiary of ENGIE North America from Infinity Power Holdings, a joint venture between Infinity Renewables and MAP® Energy.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Walmart in such creative ways,” said Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, CEO of ENGIE North America and Executive Vice President in charge of ENGIE’s Global Renewable Business Line. “Walmart’s leadership in promoting sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint in all aspects of its operations has set a truly amazing example for global companies that all should follow. Our companies are fully aligned to build a zero carbon future together.”

ENGIE’s ambition is to lead the zero-carbon transition based on three pillars: Client Solutions across a broadening array of services (including on-site co-generation, heating and cooling networks, public lighting, rooftop solar); Networks to adapt them to future green gas requirements and continue to generate attractive returns and substantial cash flow; and Renewables, with a plan to add 9 GW of renewables capacity to the Group portfolio (2.5 GW in the US) by 2021 (24 GW at the end of 2018).

About ENGIE North America Inc.

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize, and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company’s power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, employing 160,000 people. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com website. You can learn more about our Engie US Wind subsidiary at https://engieuswind.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.