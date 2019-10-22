AccentCare® Selects Hospice Pharmacy Solutions® as PBM Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS) announced today that AccentCare, Inc. has selected HPS to provide pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services to hospice patients nationwide.

Based in Richardson, Texas, HPS will provide AccentCare patients who receive home-based care or reside in a facility with same-day and next-day delivery of prescription medications through a national network of community-based pharmacies. Where needed, mail order delivery will also be utilized in certain areas of the country. AccentCare will receive 24/7 unlimited access to HPS clinical help desk and staff pharmacists, providing an additional layer of clinical oversight for its hospice program.

“We are pleased and honored to be chosen as the national PBM service provider to AccentCare,” said Len Schiavone, president, Hospice Pharmacy Solutions. According to Schiavone, HPS will act as an extension of AccentCare to:

Lower costs

Improve efficiency

Improve the quality of patient care

Enhance patient outcomes.

HPS’ Tru360 is a comprehensive, hospice-centered, patient-focused solution that has reduced the average PPD of its clients by more than 22% in the last two years. Tru360 drives sustained cost reduction while improving patient satisfaction and outcomes. Tru360 is built on five key components that produce excellent end-of-life care in a cost-effective manner:

TruPartnership: Connected commitment based on trust, transparency, and relational service.

Connected commitment based on trust, transparency, and relational service. TruEducation: Information without adoption is ineffective – clinicians want examples, stories, effectiveness, and cost savings.

Information without adoption is ineffective – clinicians want examples, stories, effectiveness, and cost savings. TruNetwork: Hospices want pharmacies that know hospice, customized models, local delivery providers – ensure that patients receive access to meds when they need them.

Hospices want pharmacies that know hospice, customized models, local delivery providers – ensure that patients receive access to meds when they need them. TruEfficiency: Less Cost. More Care. Better Outcomes.

Less Cost. More Care. Better Outcomes. TruCompliance: The right drug for the right patient at the right time with the right route of administration in the right dosage form.

Tru360 is based on deep clinical engagement. This includes around-the-clock access to HPS staff pharmacists for consultation and guidance in selecting cost-effective alternative drug therapies, formulary assistance and direction on appropriate dosage of medications. AccentCare will also benefit from HPS’ ePrescribe platform, RxNT™, as well as full integration with EMR software Homecare Homebase.

“Since our customers are exclusively hospice agencies, we are able to provide a tailored hospice solution that meets the unique needs of patients and staff across all AccentCare locations,” said Schiavone. “Additionally, our experience working with growing companies like AccentCare enables us to help overcome potential challenges that occur with acquisition and expansion.”

The new partnership between Hospice Pharmacy Solutions and AccentCare is expected to drive sustained cost reduction while improving patient care and outcomes.

“The HPS team presented a compelling solution and execution plan to meet our needs,” said Chris Mitchell, Hospice Vice President/General Manager, AccentCare. “We were impressed with their thoroughness, preparation and the depth of clinical support they have to offer.”

About AccentCare

AccentCare is leader in post-acute healthcare, with innovative partnerships and care models covering the full continuum, from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice, and care management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has over 24,000 compassionate professionals in more than 175 locations, collectively serving over 123,000 individuals across 16 states.

AccentCare has over 30 strategic partnerships with insurance companies, physician groups and major health systems, including joint venture companies branded as AccentCare Asante Home Health, AccentCare UCLA Health, AccentCare UC San Diego Health at Home, and Texas Home Health Group, an affiliation with Baylor Scott & White Health.

AccentCare’s home health and hospice agencies are CHAP-accredited and hold a number of other externally awarded merits, including an overall 4.5-star quality rating from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services for legacy home health agencies, many of which hold the HomeCare Elite distinction, and recognition from the We Honor Veterans program for all legacy hospice agencies. The company’s approach to care, including proprietary RightPath disease-specific programs, application of technology, and commitment to service, leads the industry in avoidance of unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care, and quality performance.

About Hospice Pharmacy Solutions

Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS) is a national provider of community-based, hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services. HPS provides pharmacy benefits to over 500 hospice organizations and 24,000 hospice patients per day. Hospice Pharmacy Solutions exclusively supports the hospice Industry. HPS has supported the hospice industry for more than 20 years and is one of the leading national hospice pharmacies. The HPS Tru360 program has reduced the average PPD of its clients by over 22% in the last two years. For additional information, visit HospicePharmacySolutions.com.