OZ and erwin Announce Partnership to Fast Track Enterprise Digital Transformation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OZ, a global consulting, services and solutions leader enhancing customer experiences through digital innovation, has announced a partnership with erwin, the data governance company, to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts in analytics and AI, automation, IoT and cloud services.

OZ has decades of experience in digitally transforming customers in world-leading industries, including financial services, life sciences and healthcare, travel and hospitality, and technology. OZ will use the erwin Data Intelligence (DI) Suite for enterprise data governance capabilities, including data cataloging and business glossary management. With these capabilities, OZ can automate and therefore accelerate many of the data governance processes critical to delivering a successful CX.

“Partnering with erwin will bring immense value to our customers by automating the data governance processes behind our CX solutions,” said Sal Cardozo, Vice President of Consulting, Analytics and AI for OZ. “We expect to see benefits in identification, cataloging and automation of data processes that in turn will improve the time it takes to implement and realize the benefits of our CX solutions.”

OZ is planning to use erwin Data Catalog to automatically harvest metadata from source systems and generate and manage source-to-target mappings and erwin Data Literacy to maintain business terms and rules for enterprise data warehouse projects, which involve aggregating data from multiple operating units and various source systems. Combined in the DI suite, these erwin solutions allow for real-time impact analysis of source-system upgrades and maintain the history of changes to source-to-target mappings to document and understand data lineage. Because so many of the data preparation, ingestion and integration processes are automated, errors and the time to value decrease significantly.

“Many organizations prioritize data management and governance as part of their digital transformation strategy. However, few organizations truly understand their data or know how to consistently maximize its value,” said David Casillo, Sr. Vice President, Global Channels and Enterprise Sales, erwin. “Through this partnership, OZ will be able to integrate automated data governance into its CX solutions to provide its customers greater awareness of and access to their available data assets, guidance on how to use them, and ensure data policies and best practices are followed. Insights then can be unlocked to drive the desired business outcomes.”

About OZ

OZ is a leading global consulting company whose services and solutions transition companies to CX Using design thinking, analytics and AI, IoT, RPA, Cloud and their Innovation Labs; OZ drives digital innovation across the travel and hospitality, life sciences and healthcare, retail, consumer goods and financial services industries. To learn more, visit FollowOZ.com.

About erwin, Inc.

As the data governance company, erwin provides enterprise modeling and data intelligence software to help customers discover, understand, govern and socialize their data to mitigate risks and realize results. The erwin EDGE platform facilitates IT and business collaboration in driving actionable insights, agile innovation, risk management and business transformation. We help government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare companies and other enterprises around the world unlock their potential by maximizing the security, quality and value of their data assets.