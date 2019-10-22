Community Health Centers of Pinellas Sees Significant Decrease in ED Utilization and Projected Costs With Orb Health Chronic Care Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orb Health announced today that it has released a 2019 Patient Outcomes study on the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program at Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP) that showed a 54% decrease in Emergency Department (ED) visits for Chronic Care patients with six or more chronic conditions within nine months of implementation, resulting in $6.22 million of projected annual savings per 1,000 patients.

“Like many Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), CHCP is always looking for ways to implement innovative solutions to decrease the cost of care, while also improving the patient experience, especially those with chronic disease,” said Elodie Dorso, CEO, Community Health Centers of Pinellas. “This dramatic reduction in costly ED and hospital re-admissions after only one year is encouraging for not only CHCP and our patients, but Florida’s entire FQHC community.”

In February 2018, Orb Health launched its Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution for Chronic Care Management (CCM) at CHCP. The solution works as a remote extension of the health system and integrates with the existing electronic medical record (EMR) system without requiring additional staff, systems, or office space. CCM eligible patients were programmatically identified and then compliantly enrolled with a 68% success rate. CHCP’s patients were then able to access Orb Health’s clinical care providers (operating in the name of CHCP), who check in between office visits and coordinate critical aspects of patient care, including appointment scheduling, specialist discovery, Rx refill and interaction management, condition education, 24/7 caregiver availability, and more, as well as remotely monitor the patient’s vital information.

“Orb Health’s partnership with CHCP has proven how a collaboration-based approach can accelerate a highly capable and successful CCM program,” said Bryan Krastins, CEO, Orb Health, “Together, we’re not only able to make a significant difference in patients’ lives, but also help the health system increase their reimbursements, save costs, expand access and capacity, and drive value-based care profitability in half the time, compared to the normal CMS Return on Investment of 18 months.”

By the end of 2018, not only has CHCP realized significant decreases in ED visits and chronic patient-related costs, but is also observing a 98% patient retention rate and 4.8 out of 5 stars in patient and provider satisfaction ratings. These results are leading to significant improvements in patient outcomes, while further driving reimbursements, eliminating patients going out of system, broader discovery, access, and throughput of service use for CHCP, and greater value-based care profitability.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Phoenix, Arizona and partners with leading healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability through Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and more. Our industry-leading Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly deliver coordinated, reimbursable, patient-centric Chronic Care Management as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, infrastructure, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient’s outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering costs. Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com.

About Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc.

Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc., (CHCP) is a not-for-profit healthcare organization that has been providing affordable, quality primary healthcare services to the residents of Pinellas County since 1985; becoming a Federally Qualified Health Center in 1993. CHCP provides Family and Pediatric Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology Care, and Dental Care. CHCP has 11 healthcare facilities throughout Pinellas County and offers affordable healthcare; accepting most major insurances and offering a sliding fee discount program for eligible individuals. For more information, visit www.chcpinellas.org.